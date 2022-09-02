FMU men's soccer hosts Florida Tech on Saturday

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Francis Marion University men’s soccer team will play host to unbeaten Florida Tech on Saturday at 7 p.m. on Hartzler Soccer Field.

Admission to the Griffin Athletic Complex is $8 for adults and $5 for students with FMU students being admitted free with identification.

Francis Marion is 1-1-1 after rallying from a two-goal second-half deficit on Wednesday to tie the University on Montevallo 2-2 on a score by goalkeeper Andrea Scapolo with 24 seconds left.

Florida Tech is 2-0-1 after registering a 1-1 tie at Limestone University on Thursday evening.

This will be the fifth-ever meeting between the two sides, and the first since the 2017 season.

The FMU women’s soccer team is off this weekend, but will open Conference Carolinas play by hosting Chowan University on Wednesday at 5 p.m.