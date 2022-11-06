FMU men's soccer loses in Conference Carolinas final

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Francis Marion men’s soccer team lost 1-0 to Converse in Sunday’s Conference Carolinas tournament final.

The Patriots’ record is 8-5-5.

With less than 12 minutes left in regulation, Converse took the lead when Tobias Bruecher scored on an assist by Sinan Kilincarslan.

Converse finished with 8 shots on goal, compared to Francis Marion’s five.

The Patriots also received three yellow cards and had one player (star Patriot Javier Bello) ejected on a red card.

Francis Marion goalkeeper Andrea Scapalo recorded seven saves.

SATURDAY

CROSS-COUNTRY

Patriots race in CC meetSPARTANBURG — Caroline Thompkins recorded a personal-best time to lead the Francis Marion University women to an 11th-place finish and Logan Zeis led the Patriot men to a 12th-place showing, Saturday morning (Nov. 5) at the Conference Carolinas Cross Country Championships held in Spartanburg.

Thompkins completed the 6,000-meter course in 26:11.5 to finish 40th, nearly two minute faster than her previous best time.

Annalena Griffin was the next Francis Marion finisher in 74th position with a time of 29:06.4. Florence native MacKinley Perry immediately followed Griffin with a personal-best time of 29:27.2.

Kelly Briggs placed 79th in 30:45.4 and Haizley Herndon was 87th in 41:29.2.

Zeis toured the 8,000-meter men’s course in 29:24.4 to finish in 75th position. Florence native Tyson Jackson placed 84th with a time of 29:54.6, while Cullen Dore registered a time of 30:01.1 to finish 88th.

Zachary Patrick (30:21.0) and Michael James (37:51.0) rounded out the FMU scorers with 93rd and 112th-place showings.

UNC Pembroke edged Emmanuel College for the men’s title by a 47-52 margin, while King University beat out Converse University by one point for the women’s team crown.

VOLLEYBALL

Patriots reach the quarterfinalsFLORENCE — Middleblocker Caroline Lucas continued her strong play with 15 kills and a .355 hitting percentage to help carry Francis Marion University to a 3-1 win (25-14, 15-25, 28-26, 25-10) over Chowan University, Saturday evening (Nov. 5) in a second-round match of the 2022 Conference Carolinas Volleyball Tournament.

Francis Marion (16-11) advances to the tournament quarterfinals to play North Greenville University, Friday at 7:30 p.m. at UNC Pembroke. The semifinals and finals will also be hosted by UNCP on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Outside hitter Katie Kemp followed Lucas with 11 kills, while Kayla Clayworth added eight and Kalee Peter and Lily Walton seven apiece.

FMU setter Kaylee Gillespie registered her 12th double-double of the season with 43 assists and 13 digs, while also serving three aces. Libero Katie Floyd led the Patriot defense with 14 digs, while Lucas and Walton each posted a team-high four blocks.

Senior Anixa Rosa-Martinez led Chowan with 12 kills and 12 digs as the Hawks end their season 10-20.

Francis Marion never trailed in the opening set while crusing to the relatively easy win. However, the Hawks turned the tables on the Patriots with a 10-point win in set No.2.

The third set featured 15 ties and four lead changes. The Patriots fought off a pair of set points before reserve middleblocker Beyonce Andrews came off the bench and was responsible for the final two points of the 28-26 win with a pair of kills off sets from Gillespie.

Francis Marion never trailed in the fourth set. FMU snapped a 1-1 deadlock with a 5-0 spurt. Chowan kept to within 12-7, but the Patriots responded with eight consecutive points en route to the clinching 25-10 victory.