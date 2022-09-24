FMU men's soccer stuns No. 18 NGU

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Alvaro Zamora scored the tie-breaking goal and assisted on an another as the Francis Marion men's soccer team won 3-1 Saturday over 18th-ranked North Greenville. It was the Patriots' third win over a ranked opponent during coach Luis Rincon's four-year tenure.

FMU evens its overall mark at 4-4-2 and climbs back into the hunt for the Conference Carolinas regular-season crown with a 3-1-0 record. The Patriots, who won last season's regular-season crown, next host defending conference tournament champion Chowan at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The Patriot defense held the Crusaders to three shots, with only the goal being on frame. FMU managed 12 shots. NGU registered a 6-2 edge in corner kicks.

Francis Marion forward Javier Bello gave FMU a 1-0 advantage on a penalty kick with 17 ticks left before halftime. The PK was awarded as Patriot midfielder Gabriele Cavarero was taken down in the penalty area by a Crusader. North Greenville goalkeeper Michel Weber guessed right on the attempt, but Bello powered his kick over the diving Weber.

Earlier in the half, FMU midfielder Hugo Jonsson took advantage of an NGU turnover in their defensive end and attempted a 14-yard shot that was corralled by Weber in the 23rd minute. Less than a minute later, Alvaro Zamora led a Patriot break that ended with his 16-yard shot sailing just outside the right post.

North Greenville netted the equalizing goal at 60:50 when Paul Mues took a short cross from Renan Macuglia and buried a swinging 11-yard shot.

A cross by Francis Marion midfielder Luuk Geelen in the left side of the penalty area caught the arm of a Crusader defender resulting in a second penalty kick to the Patriots at the 69:45 mark. Zamora converted from the spot with a blast just left of center, and is now 5-of-6 from the penalty spot in his career.

In the 78th minute, Zamora assisted on the final tally with a touch pass to midfielder Herman Fernandez, who was true on a 19-yard shot that slipped just inside the left post. Zamora now has career totals of 16 goals and 13 assists.

Weber finished with five saves, while Patriot goalkeeper Andrea Scapolo did not have a save due to the lack of on-frame attempts.

--FMU ATHLETICS

Coker 1

Carson-Newman 1

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. -- The Coker men's soccer team finished Saturday's match tied 1-1 with No. 25 Carson-Newman.

The teams were scoreless for the first 30 minutes of play, before Carson-Newman would strike first for a 1-0 lead. The teams continued play for the next 10 minutes, before Tony Barry would score off an assist from Lukas Berntsson to tie the match.

Coker out-shot Carson-Newman 14-10 in the contest, led by three from Ché Richards and two each from Gustavo Palmieri and Gabin Guillou. Colin Serredszum, Ludde Brander, Felix Stoeffler and Luca Leonini also registered shots in the contest for Coker. Coker also out-worked Carson-Newman 7-3 in corner kicks. Jasper Rump (2-1-5) made two saves between the pipes.

The Cobras (2-1-5, 1-0-2 SAC) return to action on Wednesday at Catawba. Kickoff is 5 p.m.

--COKER ATHLETICS

WOMEN'S SOCCER

N. Greenville 3

Francis Marion 0

FLORENCE -- First-year FMU goalkeeper Emily Casey registered a career-high 11 saves in the match, with three coming in the first half and eight in the second stanza.

--FMU ATHLETICS