LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU men's soccer tabbed 2nd in preseason poll

FLORENCE, S.C. – By the narrowest of margins, Francis Marion University has been picked to finish second in the 2022 Conference Carolinas Men’s Soccer Preseason Coaches’ Poll.

The Patriots, who won the 2021 regular-season title and advanced to the conference tournament title match, recorded five first-place votes and 115 total points, one shy of Chowan University, which tallied 116 points, including seven first-place votes.

Francis Marion returns 11 lettermen, including six starters, from last year’s 12-5-2 squad that went 10-0-1 in conference play, but fell to Chowan 2-1 in the conference tournament championship match and thus missed its second NCAA national tournament appearance in three seasons under coach Luis Rincon.

The University of Mount Olive was picked to finish third in the 2022 poll with 87 points followed by Belmont Abbey College (77), North Greenville University (75), Barton College (73), Lees-McRae College (64), Converse University (62), Emmanuel College (40), Southern Wesleyan University (38), King University (25), and Erskine College (20).

Among the key Patriot returnees is graduate student forward Alvaro Zamora, a three-time first-team All-Conference selection and a second-team All-Region pick last fall. He owns career totals of 14 goals and 10 assists in 40 matches. Also back is two-time All-Conference forward Javier Bello and All-Conference defender Sebastian Garcia.

FMU opens its 2022 campaign at home on Aug. 25 with a 4:30 p.m. match against Barry University. Conference play begins on Sept. 10 when the Patriots travel to King for a 5 p.m. match. The Patriots’ 17-match schedule includes 10 home contests on Hartzler Field, where FMU has won 21 of its last 31 matches.

The first two rounds of the conference tournament will take place on campus sites at the higher seeds on Oct. 26 and 29, while the semifinals and championship contests on Nov. 4 and 6 respectively, will be played at Bryan Park in Browns Summit, N.C.

Cobras picked

4th in SAC

ROCK HILL, S.C. − Four Coker University men's soccer players were named Preseason All-Conference, as the defending conference champion Cobras were picked fourth in the 2022 South Atlantic Conference Preseason Coaches Poll, announced by the league Tuesday.

Sophomore goalkeeper Jasper Rump was named to the First Team, while senior defender Gustavo Palmieri and senior forward Gabin Guillou were both named to the Second Team and sophomore defender Matty Tricker was named to the Third Team.

Rump started all 21 games in net for the Cobras as a freshman, finishing second in the South Atlantic Conference with 83 saves and also registered five shutouts on the season. He made a career-high 12 saves against Nova Southeastern in the NCAA Tournament, while also being named South Atlantic Conference AstroTurf Defensive Player of the Week on Sept. 14.

This is Rump's first career Preseason All-Conference honor.

Palmieri appeared in 18 games, making 17 starts a season ago. He recorded one goal and four assists for six points. He was named to South Atlantic Conference All-Conference Third Team, the United Soccer Coaches All-Region Third Team, and both the 2021-22 United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-Region Team and the 2021-22 South Atlantic Conference Commissioner's Honor Roll.

This is Palmieri's first career Preseason All-Conference honor.

Guillou appeared in 19 games, making 15 starts. Guillou also recorded three goals and four assists on the season for 10 points. Academically, he was named to the 2021-22 South Atlantic Conference Commissioner's Honor Roll.

This is Guillou's first career Preseason All-Conference honor.

Tricker made 20 starts for the Cobras as a freshman. He scored first collegiate goal at Carson-Newman in the first round of the SAC tournament. Academically, he was named to the 2021-22 South Atlantic Conference Commissioner's Honor Roll.

This is Tricker's first career Preseason All-Conference honor.

The Cobras open the regular season against No. 3 Nova Southeastern on Aug. 27. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. from Anderson University, with video and live stats available at www.cokercobras.com.