FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University has been picked to finish second in the 2023 Conference Carolinas Men’s Soccer Preseason Coaches’ Poll.

The Patriots, who won the 2021 regular-season title and who advanced to the past two conference tournament title matches, recorded four first-place votes and 127 total points, nine shy of Converse University, which tallied 136 points, including seven first-place votes. The Valkyries captured both the 2022 regular-season and tournament titles.

Francis Marion returns 15 lettermen, including six starters, from last year’s 8-6-5 squad that went 6-2-3 in conference play to finish tied for second. FMU fell to Converse 1-0 in the conference tournament championship match.

Conference newcomer Young Harris College was picked to finish third in the 2023 poll with 116 points (and the remaining two first-place votes) followed by North Greenville University (112), Chowan University (107), University of Mount Olive (85), Barton College (75) and Lees-McRae College (75), Emmanuel College (57), Belmont Abbey College (55), King University (30), Erskine College (21), and Southern Wesleyan University (18).

Among the key Patriot returnees is graduate student midfielder Hugo Jonsson, an All-Tournament Team selection last year who scored twice and led the team with five assists, and senior defender Sebastian Garcia, a two-time All-Conference selection that helped the Patriots surrender only 19 goals in 19 matches last season.

Senior forward Jose Curvelo is the leading returning scorer as he tallied four goals and one assists in only 13 matches. Senior forward Jhancarlo Palma (3 goals, 2 assists) and senior midfielder Luis Villarreal (2 goals, 4 assists) also both return. Senior midfielder Wendel Lima returns after missing all of last season with an injury.

FMU opens its 2023 campaign at home on Saturday, Sept. 2, with a 7 p.m. match against Shaw University. Conference play begins on Sept. 8 when the Patriots entertain Erskine for a 7 p.m. match. The Patriots’ 17-match schedule includes 10 home contests on Hartzler Field, where FMU has won 26 of its last 41 matches.

The first two rounds of the conference tournament will take place on campus sites at the higher seeds on Nov. 1 and 4, while the semifinals and championship contests on Nov. 10 and 12 respectively, will be played at Bryan Park in Browns Summit, N.C.