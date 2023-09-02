FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University senior midfielder Vicente Arratia Veit scored on a bending 19-yard shot in the first half, but a second-half penalty shot allowed Shaw University to rally for a 1-1 tie on Saturday night in men’s non-conference soccer action.

Francis Marion will open Conference Carolinas play when they host Erskine College on Friday at 7 p.m. on Hartzler Field.

Francis Marion outshot the Bears 16-8 and earned all six corner kicks the match had to offer.

Arratia Veit took a short pass from senior Luis Villarreal, turned and sent his attempt from just outside the box into the upper right corner of the goal at the 16:36 mark.

Less than two minutes later, Shaw (1-0-1) responded with a pair of shots at the other end of the field, the initial attempt forcing a save by FMU junior goalkeeper Felipe Ramos Peralta. After the second shot was wide resulting in a goal kick, Francis Marion quickly transitioned to the other end where junior Andre Sabino had his shot denied by Shaw goalkeeper Pablo Bas Colomer.

A free kick awarded to the Patriots just outside the penalty area in the 37th minute resulted in a shot by graduate student Mario Buelga that was deflected out for a corner kick.

Shaw produced a trio of shots 10 minutes into the second half that resulted in a save by Ramos Peralta and a team save by a Patriot defender.

A foul on the Patriots in the penalty area at the 66:23 mark resulted in the tying penalty kick, which was converted by Zhane Irving. Ramos Peralta got a piece of the shot but could not keep it from entering the goal to knot the score.

A half-bicycle kick by Arratia Veit in the box was turned away by Bas Colomer in the 78th minute. The Bears goalkeeper finished with eight saves, while Ramos Peralta made three stops.

FMU had the last opportunity to salvage a win, but junior forward Rafael Silverio’s shot with 25 seconds remaining was stopped by Bas Colomer.

For the match, Francis Marion held possession of the ball for 59 percent of the 90 minutes.

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

FMU splits on final day

of Newberry Tournament

NEWBERRY – The Francis Marion University women’s volleyball completed day two of the second-annual Newberry College Tournament with a win over the host Wolves.

The Patriots concluded the second day of the tournament with a 1-3 record: dropping their match against University of Arkansas Fort Smith 25-14, 25-14, 25-16 earlier Saturday and defeating Newberry in four sets by scores of 25-18, 25-19, 20-25, 25-20.

In the opening match against the University of Arkansas Fort Smith,junior middle blocker Mo Grigsby led the Patriots with six kills and a .600 hitting percentage. Grigsby put away two blocks for the afternoon.

Keeping pace, sophomore middle blocker Caroline Lucas also recorded six kills. Senior setter Kaylee Gillespie dished out a team-high of 21 assists for Francis Marion.

Freshman Ella Quiring posted 14 a team-high digs for the Patriots.

Caelyn Gunn put away a game-high of 12 kills for the Lions.

In the second contest against Newberry, sophomore Katie Kemp had a standout game against the Wolves posting 13 kills, one service ace, one block assist, and 21 digs.

Lucas finished just short one of tying with Kemp with an additional 12 kills to the Patriots total of 56. Lucas had a .400 hitting percentage in the final game of the tournament.

Transfer Kara Walker recorded a strong game on both offense and defense against the Wolves, collecting 11 kills and 15 digs.

Gillespie, racked up 47 assists, one block assist, and 19 digs.

Leading the Patriots once again, Quiring had a total of 25 digs against the Wolves.

Coker 3

Bluefield St. 0

MARS HILL, N.C. - On Saturday, the Coker volleyball team (2-1) faced off against Bluefield St. at Mars Hill's Chambers Gymnasium.

Coker emerged victorious, winning the match with a final score of 3-0.

In the first set, Bluefield St. put up a strong fight, but the Cobras managed to secure a 25-22 win. The second set was even closer, with both teams battling it out. However, Coker came out on top once again, winning 29-27. In the final set, the team maintained their momentum and secured a 25-19 victory, sealing their 3-0 win over Bluefield St.

Looking at the individual performances, Coker's Chelsey Blume stood out with 12 kills and a .276 hitting percentage. Elif Hazar Kayan also had an impressive performance, contributing 10 kills with a .269 hitting percentage. Ada Kuday played a crucial role as the team's setter, tallying 27 assists. Meadow Morse completed the game with 25 digs in just 3 sets. Overall, it was a successful match for Coker as they improved their record to 2-1.