TIGERVILLE, S.C. – The 40th-ranked Francis Marion University men’s tennis team blanked home-standing North Greenville University 5-0 on Saturday in Conference Carolinas play, and in the process captured the regular-season championship and the No. 1 seed in this coming week’s conference tournament.

Francis Marion ends the regular season 12-7 overall and 7-1 in the league play. The top-seeded Patriots advance to the tournament semifinals on Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Dr. Eddie Floyd Florence Tennis Center. The three-day event begins with first-round matches on Friday, and the championship match is set for Sunday.

The regular season crown is the first for the Francis Marion program since the Patriots shared the Peach Belt Conference title in 1999.

Juniors Liam Day and Leonel Gonzalez continued their strong doubles play (12-4 season record) with a 6-4 win at the No. 1 position, while sophomores Martin Barbera and Luis Lopez Sarasa followed with a 6-4 victory at No. 2 to clinch the doubles point for FMU.

Barbera opened singles play with a 6-2, 6-1 win at the No. 2 rung to up the Patriot lead to 2-0. Gonzalez recorded a 6-2, 6-1 victory at the No. 4 spot, followed by sophomore Harri Lloyd-Evans (7-6 [7-3], 6-2) and Day (6-3, 6-2) winning almost simultaneously at positions No. 3 and 1 respectively.

Barbera and Day lead FMU with identical 15-4 singles marks, while Gonzalez has also reached double-digit singles wins at 11-7.

WOMEN

Francis Marion 4

North Greenville 0

TIGERVILLE – Francis Marion University earned the doubles point and then claimed three straight-sets singles wins en route to a 4-0 road victory over North Greenville University on Saturday in Conference Carolinas women’s tennis action.

Francis Marion concludes its regular season with a 9-10 overall record and 4-5 conference mark. The Patriots will be the seventh seed in next week’s conference tournament at the Dr. Eddie Floyd Florence Tennis Center, and will play Emmanuel College (Ga.) on Friday at 9 a.m. in a first-round match.

Junior Julia Pinto and sophomore Sophia Hansen won 6-2 at the No. 3 doubles position and senior Gabriel Karatantcheva and sophomore Kim Venghaus were victorious at the No. 2 rung 6-4 to give FMU the doubles point and a 1-0 lead.

Hansen opened singles play with a 6-0, 6-1 win at the No. 5 spot, and Karatantcheva followed with a 6-1, 1-0 win when her opponent retired at the No. 1 position. Freshman Chelsea Seidewitz clinched the match win for the Patriots with a 6-0, 6-2 victory at No. 2 singles. The win was the 13th for Seidewitz in 16 decisions this season.