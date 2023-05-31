Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Francis Marion University men's tennis team is ranked 42nd in the final end-of-the-season ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point that was released recently.

The Patriots posted a 13-8 record this past spring, won the Conference Carolinas regular-season championship, and advanced to the conference tournament championship match. They accomplished all this despite utilizing a roster that did not include any seniors.

Second-year head coach Jay Evans’ squad also earned the conference’s Messick Team Sportsmanship Award for 2023.

FMU was ranked in the final six 2023 regular-season polls, reaching as high as 40th position.

Four of the Patriot losses were to squads ranked in the year-end poll (#11 Wingate University, #17 Lander University, #23 Augusta University, and #48 Belmont Abbey College), and a fifth loss was to NCAA Division I Coastal Carolina University. The Patriots captured victories over No.39 Edinboro University and No.48 Belmont Abbey.

The storied Francis Marion men’s program has been ranked in the final poll for 27 of the past 30 seasons, including 46th at the end of the 2022 campaign.