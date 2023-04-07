BANNER ELK, N.C. – Forced indoors by wet weather, the 42nd-ranked Francis Marion University men’s tennis team lost a hard-fought marathon 4-3 decision to Lees-McRae on Friday.

Francis Marion drops to 10-7 overall and suffers its first conference loss (5-1). FMU, which maintains a half-game lead over second-place Barton College, will play at King University on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Playing on a pair of indoor courts, the two teams split the top two doubles matches. The Bobcats (5-7, 4-3) won at No.1, while FMU sophomores Martin Barbera and Luis Lopez Sarasa were victorious 6-3 at the No.2 rung. The Patriots then claimed the doubles point when sophomores Harri Lloyd-Evans and Austin Vienna won 6-3 at the No.3 position.

Lees-McRae then stormed ahead 3-1 with victories at singles positions No.1, 2, and 3. FMU junior Leonel Gonzalez trimmed the margin to 3-2 with a 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 win at the No.4 spot and Lopez Sarasa knotted the match at 3-3 with a come-from-behind 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 win at No.5 singles.

However, the Bobcats claimed a straight-sets decision at the No.6 position to win the match.

The entire match took nearly seven hours to complete.