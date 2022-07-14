FMU men's tennis picks up ITA academic awards

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Francis Marion University men’s tennis program has garnered an All-Academic Team award from the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA), while four players – sophomores Liam Day, David Bodson, and Adam Ernberg, and freshman Austin Vienna – have been named ITA Division II Scholar-Athletes for the 2021-22 school year.

Day and Ernberg are both two-time recipients of this award.

The 2022 list of team honorees includes 74 Division II men’s programs, including five from Conference Carolinas and six from the Palmetto State.

To earn the team award, a program must have a cumulative team grade point average of 3.20 or above (on a 4.00 scale) for the academic year. Francis Marion registered a 3.33 team GPA for 2021-22. The Patriot program has earned the team award six times in the past nine seasons (2022, 2021, 2020, 2017, 2015, 2014).

To earn the individual Scholar-Athlete award, a student-athlete must have a grade point average of at least 3.5 (on a 4.00 scale) for the current academic year.

Day, a native of Edenvale, South Africa, registered a 3.73 GPA as an economics major this past year. On the court, he played both No.1 singles and doubles this past season, registering win-loss marks of 15-4 and 17-3 respectively. He was a first-team All-Conference selection and was named to the 2022 conference All-Tournament Team. He was also placed on the Conference Carolinas Presidential Spring Honor Roll for 2022 and has been named to the FMU Swamp Fox Athletic-Academic Honor Roll all four of his semesters.

Bodson hails from Brussels, Belgium, is majoring in management information systems, and owns a 3.68 GPA. He was 2-0 at No.6 singles this spring and was named to the conference’s Presidential Spring Honor Roll. He has picked up FMU Swamp Fox Athletic-Academic Honor Roll recognition each of the past two semesters.

Ernberg, a native of Solvesborg, Sweden, compiled a 3.58 GPA as an engineering major. He occupied the No.6 singles spot most of the year with an 11-7 record and the No.3 doubles position with a 12-6 mark. He was also placed on the conference’s Presidential Spring Honor Roll and has appeared on the FMU Swamp Fox Athletic-Academic Honor Roll for three consecutive semesters.

Vienna hails from Huntingdale, Victoria, Australia, and has a perfect 4.00 GPA as a psychology major. He played one match at No.6 singles during his first season and was victorious. He was recently named to both the Conference Carolinas’ Presidential Spring Honor Roll and the FMU Swamp Fox Athletic-Academic Honor Roll

Day is a graduate of St. Benedicts College, while Bodson is a product of Institut Saint Andre'. Ernberg graduated from Osteranggymnasiet Kristianstad, while Vienna is a product of Rowville Secondary College.

The young FMU squad (only sophomores and freshmen) posted a 14-7 record this past spring and ranked No.46 in the final national poll. Under the direction of first-year head coach Jay Evans, Francis Marion recorded a 12-win improvement over the 2021 campaign.

Over the past nine seasons, Patriot men have earned this prestigious ITA national honor on 30 occasions.