LOCAL COLLEGES

FMU men's winning streak snapped by Sharks

  • Updated
  • 0

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Francis Marion University trailed third-ranked Nova Southeastern University by only 10 points with 8:40 left, but the Sharks pulled away to a 102-82 non-conference win on Saturday − snapping the Patriots’ three-game winning streak.

Francis Marion, now 3-2, will return home to host Newberry College on Monday night at 7:30 p.m. in the Smith University Center. The contest will be the back-half of a doubleheader as the FMU women will entertain Lenoir-Rhyne University at 5:30 p.m.

Senior guard Alex Cox led FMU with a season-high 20 points, while also registering four assists and three steals. Senior forward Bryce Beamer notched his first double-double as a Patriot with 15 points and 11 rebounds, while senior guard Tionne Rollins added 13 points.

RJ Sunahara led unbeaten Nova Southeastern (5-0) with 27 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists.

The Sharks never trailed in the contest. The score was deadlocked early at 5-5, but Nova Southeastern pulled away to leads of 13-6, 23-11, and eventually 53-33 at intermission after Mike Moore hit a three-pointer at the halftime buzzer.

Francis Marion came out for the second half and hit seven of its first nine shots and drew to within 57-48 after a fast-break lay-in by Cox. That bucket capped an 11-0 run.

The margin was further trimmed to 69-61 when FMU sophomore Nick Silva converted a lay-up with 10:12 remaining.

A three-pointer by Cox kept the Patriots within 10 at 76-66 with 8:40 left, but that would be as close as Francis Marion would get.

Francis Marion connected on 48.4 percent of its field goal attempts, including 10-of-22 from three-point distance, and was 12-of-20 at the foul line. The Sharks shot 48.7 percent, including 9-of-27 from behind the arc, and were 17-of-21 on free throw attempts.

ALEX COX.JPG

Cox
