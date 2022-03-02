FMU pitchers fan 14 in 7-1 win over Shepherd

FLORENCE, S.C. − Five Francis Marion University pitchers combined for 14 strikeouts, as the Patriots completed a 2-game series sweep of Shepherd University, winning 7-1 on Wednesday afternoon in non-conference baseball action.

Francis Marion (9-6) will play a three-game Conference Carolinas series against Barton College this weekend in Wilson, N.C., beginning with a single game on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Senior Daniel Twitty (1-0) picked up his first win of the season out of the bullpen. The right-hander went two shutout innings while giving up one hit, allowing one walk and striking out one batter. Junior right-hander Austin Moore also pitched two shutout innings, while allowing two hits, with one walk and four strikeouts.

Senior third baseman Todd Mattox led the way offensively for the Patriots going 2-for-3 with a triple and two run batted in. He extended his streak of safely reaching base to 58 games. Senior designated hitter Leniel Gonzalez went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI.

Trailing 1-0, the Patriots battled from behind and grabbed their first run in the first inning. A double down the right field line by Gonzalez would bring home senior right fielder Will Hardee. Hardee had previously doubled himself.