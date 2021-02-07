FMU rallies to win opener before run-ruling Converse in DH sweep

“She had a shutout just yesterday, so she’s been killing it,” Vallee said. “I don’t think she gave up many walks today, and she didn’t have any yesterday. That’s something we’ve really talked with her about is being able to control those things, especially when she gets down in a count.”

Taylor Florea (1-1) then picked up her first victory as a Patriot in Game 2. She went six innings and allowed two earned runs on four hits with six walks and eight strikeouts.

She worked out of jams in the second, fifth and sixth innings – leaving the bases loaded twice.

The offense did the rest as FMU rallied from 2-0 and 5-2 deficits in the opener and a 2-1 hole in the second contest.

The Patriots' 6-7-8-9 hitters accounted for a lot of the damage by combining for 10 hits and eight RBI. Matsil had the big night in Game 2 with a three-run homer and an RBI single. The long ball was just the second extra-base hit in the last two seasons for Matsil, who had a lone double in 2020.

Hannah Schmidt connected on a two-run bomb as well, and had an RBI double in the opening game to finish with three runs driven in on the day.