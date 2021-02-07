FMU rallies to win opener before run-ruling Converse in DH sweep

FLORENCE, S.C. – Sequels are rarely as good as the originals, but the 2021 Francis Marion University softball team is banking on being the exception.
After all, comebacks and dramatic late-inning hits never get old.
Like many games in 2020, FMU rallied twice in Sunday’s doubleheader opener against Converse, eventually pulling away for an 8-5 victory. A pair of fifth-inning homers from Megan Matsil and Hannah Schmidt then put the finishing touches on a Patriots' sweep with a 10-2 victory in six innings in Game 2.
Francis Marion improved to 3-1 on the young season with another home twinbill next up on the docket against Lenoir-Rhyne on Saturday at 2 p.m.
“I think that’s one of the biggest things we gained from last year was just being able to see how resilient these young ladies are,” FMU coach Stacey Vallee said. “They really were the comeback kids all year. Whether we were down or not, they kept coming. Even yesterday when we lost that one game (against Mt. Olive) by one run, they came back.”
The Patriots got a pair of strong outings from their starting pitchers Sunday and key hits from the bottom of the lineup.
Opening game starter Rachel Davis (2-0) went the distance, scattering eight hits and striking out six while walking two. Four the five runs charged to her were unearned as FMU committed four errors in the first four innings.
“She had a shutout just yesterday, so she’s been killing it,” Vallee said. “I don’t think she gave up many walks today, and she didn’t have any yesterday. That’s something we’ve really talked with her about is being able to control those things, especially when she gets down in a count.”
Taylor Florea (1-1) then picked up her first victory as a Patriot in Game 2. She went six innings and allowed two earned runs on four hits with six walks and eight strikeouts.
She worked out of jams in the second, fifth and sixth innings – leaving the bases loaded twice.
The offense did the rest as FMU rallied from 2-0 and 5-2 deficits in the opener and a 2-1 hole in the second contest.
The Patriots' 6-7-8-9 hitters accounted for a lot of the damage by combining for 10 hits and eight RBI. Matsil had the big night in Game 2 with a three-run homer and an RBI single. The long ball was just the second extra-base hit in the last two seasons for Matsil, who had a lone double in 2020.
Hannah Schmidt connected on a two-run bomb as well, and had an RBI double in the opening game to finish with three runs driven in on the day.
“Whenever the top of your lineup struggles a little bit, it’s nice to know that the bottom can come through,” Vallee said. “We saw some things we need to work through, but we feel pretty good that throughout our lineup we’ll be able to get it done.”
Danielle Karacson had two hits for the Patriots batting in the bottom three of the order and also scored two runs. Lauren Smallwood, Katie Smith and Sarah Harkins also had big games. Smallwood’s two-out, two-run double in the opener tied the game at 2-2 in the third and she had a pair of hits in Game 2 – finishing with four RBI.
Smith collected four hits on the day, including three in the nightcap, while Harkins reached base safely for the 24th straight game dating back to last season. She finished 4 for 7 with a pair of RBI.