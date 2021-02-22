FMU rally falls short in 77-65 loss to North Georgia

UNG jumped out to an early 7-2 lead, but Francis Marion responded with seven straight points to assume a 9-7 advantage. After a Nighthawk three-pointer, the Patriots rattled off 10 straight points to take a 19-10 advantage, capped by a three-pointer by Gilmore with 4:14 left in the period. North Georgia closed the first with an 8-1 spurt to draw within 20-18 as the horn sounded.

The run continued in the second quarter as UNG scored 14 of the first 19 points to take a 32-25 lead. The Patriots responded with lay-ups by Taylor and Gilmore to trim the deficit to 32-29. A 7-0 run by UNG stretch the margin to 39-29, but again Francis Marion rallied. Two hoops by Taylor and a basket by Gilmore got FMU within 39-35 with 1:14 left before halftime. However, two baskets by UNG extended the Nighthawk lead to 44-35 at intermission.

The lead swelled to 13 on two occasions in the third period, but Gilmore contributed nine points to an 11-4 spurt as Francis Marion cut the margin to 57-51. UNG led 61-51 at the end of the third quarter.