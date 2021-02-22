 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FMU rally falls short in 77-65 loss to North Georgia
0 comments
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

FMU rally falls short in 77-65 loss to North Georgia

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DAHLONEGA, Ga. – Twelfth-ranked University of North Georgia outscored Francis Marion University by 11 during the second quarter and then held off a fourth-quarter Patriot rally to take a 77-65 victory over FMU on Monday in Peach Belt Conference women’s basketball action.

Francis Marion will host Augusta University on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. Attendance is limited to 250 and that includes only season ticket holders, FMU students with pre-acquired tickets, and player/staff family members identified on a pre-game pass list. No general admission game-day tickets will be sold.

Sophomore guard Scarlett Gilmore led FMU with a career-high 23 points, while freshman 6-0 center Lauryn Taylor tallied 19 points and nine rebounds. Taylor scored 17 of her points in the first half on 7-of-7 shooting.

Julianne Sutton led North Georgia (15-1, 12-1) with 23 points and 11 rebounds.

A Nighthawk bucket to open the fourth quarter pushed the margin to 12 points at 63-51, but a 12-4 run by Francis Marion left the Patriots trailing by only 67-63 with 3:43 left. Freshman guard Aniyah Oliver completed the run with a three-pointer. However, UNG scored 10 of the final 12 points to secure the win.

Francis Marion connected on 42.2 percent of its field goal attempts, including 8-of-22 from behind the arc, while UNG shot 48.3 percent from the floor. The Nighthawks held a commanding advantage at the free throw line by making 14-of-21 compared to FMU’s 3-of-5.

UNG jumped out to an early 7-2 lead, but Francis Marion responded with seven straight points to assume a 9-7 advantage. After a Nighthawk three-pointer, the Patriots rattled off 10 straight points to take a 19-10 advantage, capped by a three-pointer by Gilmore with 4:14 left in the period. North Georgia closed the first with an 8-1 spurt to draw within 20-18 as the horn sounded.

The run continued in the second quarter as UNG scored 14 of the first 19 points to take a 32-25 lead. The Patriots responded with lay-ups by Taylor and Gilmore to trim the deficit to 32-29. A 7-0 run by UNG stretch the margin to 39-29, but again Francis Marion rallied. Two hoops by Taylor and a basket by Gilmore got FMU within 39-35 with 1:14 left before halftime. However, two baskets by UNG extended the Nighthawk lead to 44-35 at intermission.

The lead swelled to 13 on two occasions in the third period, but Gilmore contributed nine points to an 11-4 spurt as Francis Marion cut the margin to 57-51. UNG led 61-51 at the end of the third quarter.

SCARLETT GILMORE.JPG

Gilmore

 FMU ATHLETICS
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert