FLORENCE, S.C. – After splitting two matches last week, the Francis Marion University men’s tennis team dropped down one notch to 42nd in the latest ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point released on Wednesday.

The Patriots are also listed among 10 teams under consideration in the first NCAA Southeast Region Men’s Tennis Rankings, released by the NCAA on Thursday.

New this year for NCAA Division II sports with regional rankings, schools will be listed as under consideration in alphabetical order for the first ranking of the season.

The regional rankings are the official poll utilized by the NCAA in the championship selection process and will continue to be released each week by the NCAA Division II Men's Tennis Committee up to the NCAA Championship selections.

The Patriots are 10-6 overall this season and are a perfect 5-0 in league play. They are led by Martin Barbera and Liam Day who are each 13-3 this season in singles play, while the No.1 duo of Day and Leonel Gonzalez are 11-3 in doubles action.

Both the Francis Marion men’s and women’s tennis teams are scheduled to play at Lees-McRae College on Friday at 1 p.m. and at King University (Tenn.) on Saturday at 1 p.m., weather permitting.

Three of the Patriot men’s losses were to squads ranked in this week’s poll (#12 Lander University, #23 Wingate University, and #26 Augusta University), while a fourth loss was to NCAA Division I Coastal Carolina University.