FMU ROUNDUP: Conference Carolinas picks FMU women's hoops sixth, men eighthFMU squads on the road this weekend

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Francis Marion University men’s and women’s basketball teams found out their preseason predictions this week according to the Conference Carolinas Preseason Coaches’ Polls. The 2021-22 seasons are the first for the Patriots as members of the 13-member conference.
The Patriot women, who return seven letterwinners including all five starters from last season, have been picked to finish sixth. The FMU men, who return five lettermen including three starters from last year, are tabbed to finish eighth.
The women will open their season Nov. 12-13 at the Conference Carolinas/South Atlantic Conference Challenge in Pembroke, N.C. Francis Marion will face Wingate University on Friday, Nov. 12, at 5:30 p.m. and then Coker University on Saturday, Nov. 13, at 4 p.m.
Junior guard Scarlett Gilmore (13.0 ppg, 2.4 rpg), sophomore center Lauryn Taylor (16.7 ppg, 8.6 rpg), and sophomore point guard Aniyah Oliver (8.1 ppg, 4.2 apg) head the returning women’s players. FMU also regains the services of 5-10 post player Zaria Woods, who sat out last season. She was an All-Conference performer in the Peach Belt Conference after averaging 14.0 points and 8.9 rebounds per game in 2019-20.
The men will open their campaign by hosting Johnson & Wales University on Saturday, Nov. 13, at 3 p.m. in the Smith University Center.
Leading the men’s returnees is senior guard Alex Cox (9.5 ppg, 4.2 rpg). Graduate student and 6-8 forward Nieja Jordan, a transfer from Florida Tech, heads a list of nine newcomers. The Patriots also regain the services of 6-4 swingman Ja’Lil Robinson, who missed last season with a medical issue after averaging 7.1 ppg and 3.2 rpg as a freshman.
Belmont Abbey College is the preseason favorite to win the women’s championship and Emmanuel University is picked to capture the men’s crown.
FMU teams
on tap
this weekend
Four of the Francis Marion University fall sports teams will be on the road this weekend.
The first-place FMU volleyball team (16-9, 12-1) will travel to Murfreesboro, N.C., to play Chowan University (4-19, 1-11) on Saturday at 2 p.m.
The Patriot men’s and women’s soccer teams will conclude their regular-season schedules on Saturday afternoon at Erskine College in Due West. The women’s match will kick off at 2 p.m., followed by the men’s contest at 4:30 p.m.
The Francis Marion men’s soccer team, ranked eighth in the latest NCAA Division II Southeast Region poll, will be looking to capture the outright Conference Carolinas regular-season championship with a win. The Patriots (10-4-2, 9-0-1) have already clinched at least a share of the regular-season crown and the No.1 seed in the upcoming conference tournament.
The FMU golf team will play in the Daniel Island Intercollegiate Tournament, hosted by Charleston Southern University on Sunday and Monday. The 54-hole event will feature 36 holes on Sunday and 18 holes on Monday and will be played at the 7,446-yard, par-72, Daniel Island Club.
In addition to Francis Marion and CSU, the field will include Campbell, College of Charleston, Eastern Kentucky, Florida State, Gardner-Webb, High Point, Jacksonville State, Lehigh, Presbyterian, Purdue Fort Wayne, Seton Hall, South Carolina, USC Aiken, USC Upstate, VCU, Virginia, Western Carolina, and Winthrop.