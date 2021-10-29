FMU ROUNDUP: Conference Carolinas picks FMU women's hoops sixth, men eighthFMU squads on the road this weekend

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Francis Marion University men’s and women’s basketball teams found out their preseason predictions this week according to the Conference Carolinas Preseason Coaches’ Polls. The 2021-22 seasons are the first for the Patriots as members of the 13-member conference.

The Patriot women, who return seven letterwinners including all five starters from last season, have been picked to finish sixth. The FMU men, who return five lettermen including three starters from last year, are tabbed to finish eighth.

The women will open their season Nov. 12-13 at the Conference Carolinas/South Atlantic Conference Challenge in Pembroke, N.C. Francis Marion will face Wingate University on Friday, Nov. 12, at 5:30 p.m. and then Coker University on Saturday, Nov. 13, at 4 p.m.

Junior guard Scarlett Gilmore (13.0 ppg, 2.4 rpg), sophomore center Lauryn Taylor (16.7 ppg, 8.6 rpg), and sophomore point guard Aniyah Oliver (8.1 ppg, 4.2 apg) head the returning women’s players. FMU also regains the services of 5-10 post player Zaria Woods, who sat out last season. She was an All-Conference performer in the Peach Belt Conference after averaging 14.0 points and 8.9 rebounds per game in 2019-20.