FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University senior forward Bryce Beamer and sophomore center Jonah Pierce have been named to the Conference Carolinas Men’s Basketball All-Conference Team for 2022-23, as the league announced its post-season honors Thursday.

Beamer was named to the first team and Pierce was a third-team selection.

Beamer, a 6-foot-5, 221-pound native of Odessa, Fla., led the Patriots in scoring with 16.8 points per game, while also grabbing 6.1 rebounds per game and shooting 55.4 percent from the floor and 85.7 percent from the free throw stripe. He also led the team with 58 made three-pointers, while shooting 41.7 percent from behind the arc, the eighth-best figure in the conference.

He also ranked sixth in scoring, eighth in three-pointers made per game (2.3), ninth in field goal percentage, 16th in rebounding, and 23rd in blocked shots per game.

He recorded four double-doubles, scored in double figures 22 times (including nine 20-point games), recorded an assists-to-turnovers ratio of 1.81, and his season scoring average was higher in conference games (17.4 ppg).

Pierce, a 6-foot-8, 218-pound native of Sanford, Fla., averaged 14.4 points and led the conference with 9.5 rebounds per contest. He connected on 61.6 percent of his field goal attempts and recorded 35 blocks, 46 assists, and 12 steals. His field goal percentage was third-best in the league and he ranked fifth in blocked shots per game (1.3) and 14th in scoring.

He posted a conference-leading 11 double-doubles, was named the conference Defensive Player of the Week twice and Player of the Week once during the regular season.

Pierce was named the conference’s Freshman of the Year in 2022.

The pair helped Francis Marion to a 14-14 record and to the second round of the recent conference tournament.