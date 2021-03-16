FMU’s Johnson to be part of WBCA program

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University senior guard Camryn Johnson has been selected to participate the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association’s (WBCA) “So You Want To Be A Coach” program.
The 18-year initiative is in partnership with WeCOACH.
Johnson is one of 32 selectees, covering all three divisions of the NCAA and the NAIA. Each student-athlete will participate in a one-day online workshop on March 30.
The objectives of the “So” program are to increase the understanding and application of skills necessary to secure coaching positions in women’s basketball, increase the understanding and awareness of competencies necessary for success in coaching, introduce female basketball players to coaches and administrators, and raise awareness of the existing talent pool of female basketball players who have a passion and interest in coaching the game of women’s basketball. Participants will learn about the administrative side of coaching, recruiting, how to get hired, skill development, the importance of knowing the rules, and how to balance work and life.
Selectees must have exhausted their final year of basketball eligibility at a four-year institution or have graduated within the past year. In addition, the candidate’s head coach has to nominate them and must be an active WBCA member. Each participant is selected based on her academics, contributions to women’s basketball on and off the court, professional resume and a written recommendation from their head coach.
Johnson, a native of Fort Washington, Md., appeared in 12 contests this past season, making three starts, and averaged 2.5 points and 2.1 assists per game. She spent her freshman season at Division I University of Louisiana at Monroe. In her three years as a Patriot, she played in 65 games (30 starts) and tallied 163 points and 134 assists. A psychology major, she has been named to the FMU Swamp Fox Athletic-Academic Honor Roll three times.
“I was happy to nominate Camryn,” said FMU coach Jeri Porter. “She has exhibited all the attributes needed to enter the coaching profession, including a pure love of the game and a high basketball IQ. This will help accelerate her career path into the coaching field.”
“This initiative is the longest-running and most popular education program the WBCA offers,” said WBCA Executive Director Danielle Donehew. "Each year, the WBCA family of coaches reinforces its support for this important entry-level program into the coaching profession. We are grateful to WeCoach for its partnership, which helps us take this highly successful program to the next level. We expect to see these former student-athletes develop over time into great leaders of and ambassadors for the game of women's basketball."
"In a year marked by the pandemic, we are so thrilled the WBCA continues to prioritize providing this premier program,” said WeCOACH CEO Megan Kahn. Our partnership with the 'So' program is helping pave the way for the future of women in coaching, which is so needed to give them an access point. We congratulate the 2021 participants and look forward to supporting and developing them as they aspire to enter the coaching profession.”
Founded in 2011, WeCOACH has become the premier membership organization committed to recruiting, advancing, and retaining women coaches across all sports and levels.
Johnson is the second FMU player to be selected for the program, joining Rita Grayson who was selected in 2008. Johnson is a graduate of Elizabeth Seton High School.