FMU’s Leth named PBC Freshman of the Year
LOCAL COLLEGES

FMU's Leth named PBC Freshman of the Year

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University’s Viktoria Leth has been named the Peach Belt Conference’s Freshman of the Year for women’s tennis, in addition to earning second-team All-Conference recognition for her singles play.

A native of Gothenburg, Sweden, Leth registered a 12-2 singles record and an 8-5 doubles mark this past season. In singles action, she spent most of the season at No.2 on the FMU ladder and won six of her eight matches in the rugged Peach Belt. She won 26 of her 29 sets that were completed.

In doubles play, she teamed with sophomore Hermon Mikael to occupy the No.1 position for the Patriots and they posted a 4-3 mark in conference play.

Francis Marion ended the abbreviated year with a 4-11 mark.

Leth becomes the fourth Patriot to earn the Freshman of the Year award since it was instituted in 1997, joining Annamarie Karia (1998), Lena Specht (2013), and Marie Krueger (2016).

Leth

 FMU ATHLETICS
