FMU's Pierce named Freshman of the Month for 2nd time
LOCAL COLLEGES

FMU’s Pierce named Freshman of the Month for 2nd time

  • Updated
FMU ATHLETICS

 FMU ATHLETICS

FLORENCE, S.C. – For the second time this season, Francis Marion University’s Jonah Pierce has been named the Conference Carolinas Men’s Basketball Freshman of the Month − this time for the month of December.

Pierce, a 6-foot-8 center from Sanford, Fla., averaged 17.8 points and 8.5 rebounds per game in four contests during the month. He connected on 67.4 percent of his field goal attempts and recorded four blocks, three steals, and three assists.

He posted two double-doubles and scored in double figures all four games, including a pair of 20-point outings: 20 against Lees-McRae College and 21 against Chowan University.

Pierce leads the Patriots in rebounding this season with 8.4 rpg and is second in scoring at 14.5 ppg. He ranks ninth nationally in field goal percentage with his 65.6 percent marksmanship.

In addition to his early monthly award, he was previously named the conference Defensive Player of the Week for Nov. 15-21.

FMU will play host to Chowan on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Smith University Center.

