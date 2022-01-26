FMU’s Porter earns weekly coaching honor

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University women’s basketball coach Jeri Porter has been named the WHoopDirt.com Coach of the Week presented by Capital Elite Agency for NCAA Division II.

This award is for Week 11 of the season, the week ending Jan. 24.

Porter guided the Patriots to three road wins last week and in the process picked up the 300th coaching victory of her career. Francis Marion defeated Erskine College 60-56 on Jan. 19, which was the 300th of Porter’s career that included stops at the University of North Alabama, Radford University, and George Mason University.

FMU then picked up a 91-77 win at North Greenville College on Jan. 21 and an 86-64 victory the following afternoon at Converse University.

The Patriots have won four straight to improve to 8-6 heading into Wednesday night’s battle with UNC Pembroke.

A former All-Conference performer at Liberty University, Porter is in her seventh year at Francis Marion.