FMU’s Richards named Defensive Player of the Week

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University freshman 5-foot-9 guard Jada Richards has been named the Conference Carolinas Women’s Basketball Defensive Player of the Week for the week of Dec. 13-19.

A native of Douglasville, Ga., Richards came off the bench to average 13.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.0 steals per game in two road contests last week. She connected on 11-of-23 field goal attempts, including four three-pointers, and recorded two assists and one blocked shot. She helped FMU hold its opponents to 40.6 percent shooting from the floor.

She tallied 13 points, five rebounds, and four steals in an 86-77 overtime loss to Chowan University and then registered 14 points five rebounds, two steals, and a block in a 70-63 victory at Southern Wesleyan University.

The Patriots (4-5, 3-4) are in their Christmas break, but will return to action with an exhibition game at NCAA Division I school Elon University on Dec. 30 at 7 p.m. The next regular season contest for FMU will be a Jan. 4 home game against Belmont Abbey College at 5:30 p.m.