FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University senior Grant Sellers has been named to the 2023 Southland Conference All-Conference Golf Team that was announced Thursday.

Sellers garnered second-team recognition. He was also an All-Conference selection in 2022.

A native of McBee, Sellers led the Patriots with a 72.86 stroke average, the sixth-lowest stroke average by a Patriot over the past 26 seasons. He played in all 12 tournaments, recorded 15 rounds of par or better, and registered five Top-5 finishes, including winning the Wexford Intercollegiate Tournament in February on Hilton Head Island. He posted a career-low round of 67 on two occasions during the season, and he placed third at the recent Southland Tournament.

He helped Francis Marion to five Top-5 finishes in the 12 events, including a fifth-place showing at the Southland Conference Tournament.

He finished his career having played the most rounds in program history (130) and having recorded the fourth-lowest stroke average (73.72) during the program’s Division I era. Three times during his career at FMU, he was named the team’s Most Valuable Player.

Southland Conference Tournament champion Augusta University, Lamar University, and Nicholls State University each placed two players on the All-Conference squads.

Sellers is a graduate of McBee High School and is majoring in sports management and human resources management.