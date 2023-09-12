FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University sophomore forward Kristina Syragakis has been named the Conference Carolinas Women’s Soccer Player of the Week for the week of Sept. 4-10.

The native of Vaudreuil-Dorion, Quebec, Canada, scored three goals and recorded one assist in two road wins last week.

She scored the tying goal and assisted on the match-winning score in a come-from-behind 3-1 win at Shaw University on Sept. 6, and then scored both goals in a 2-1 win at Erskine College on Sept. 9. Against the Flying Fleet, she tallied a penalty kick score in the 49th minute and scored the match-winner with 1:52 remaining on a seven-yard shot.

She has helped lead first-year head coach Sam Holmes’ squad to its first 3-0-0 start since 2000. The Patriots have won six consecutive matches dating back to last season.

For the season, Syragakis is second in the conference in both goals (5) and points (11).

Francis Marion will open Conference Carolinas play on Saturday at home against King University (Tenn.) with a noon kick-off.

Syragakis played her freshman season at the University of Akron before transferring to FMU.