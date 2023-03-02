FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University junior center Lauryn Taylor has been named the Conference Carolinas 2022-23 Women’s Basketball Player of the Year, while sophomore forward Kiana Lee and senior forward Jasmine Stanley earned All-Conference accolades.

Taylor was selected to the first-team All-Conference squad, while Lee was a second-team choice and Stanley a third-team honoree.

Taylor earns All-Conference honors for the second consecutive year. The 5-foot-11 Blythewood native leads Conference Carolinas in scoring at 17.8 per contest, is third in rebounding at 8.8 per contest, and fifth in field goal percentage (46.5%). She also recorded 50 assists, 24 steals, and 13 blocked shots.

She also ranked eighth in the conference in minutes played per game (33.0), 16th in free throw percentage (73.8%), 16th in three-pointers made per game (1.3), 18th in blocks per game (0.5), and 23rd in assists per game (1.9). Her 10 double-doubles is the second-highest total in the league.

Taylor was named the conference Player of the Week six times this season, and she continues to climb up the career charts for the Patriot program, now with 1,133 points and 599 rebounds.

Lee, a 5-7 native of North Augusta, is averaging 13.3 points and 6.8 rebounds per contest. She ranks fourth in the conference in field goal percentage (46.9%) and third in free throw accuracy (85.9%). She also recorded 52 assists, 25 steals, and seven blocks, while shooting a team-best 37.3 percent from behind the three-point arc.

Among her conference brethren, she also ranks 10th in scoring, 11th in rebounding, 12th in minutes played per game (31.8), and 20th in assists per game (2.2). She has scored in double figures 19 times this year, including four 20-point outings, and recorded five double-doubles. She garnered both conference Player of the Week and Defensive Player of the Week once this season.

Stanley, a 6-1 native of North Myrtle Beach, leads the conference in field goal accuracy at 52.9 percent, is fourth in rebounding at 8.5 rpg, and is scoring at 10.3 ppg. She ranks 15th in blocked shots per game (0.5) and has registered 26 assists and 25 steals.

Stanley has posted eight double-doubles, including three in a row to end the regular season, and has been named the conference’s Player of the Week three times this season.

The trio has helped Francis Marion to a 20-6 record and an 18-2 mark in conference play. The Patriots are the No. 2 seed in this weekend’s conference tournament. FMU is currently riding an 18-game winning streak, third longest in program history and the third-longest active streak in NCAA Division II women’s basketball.

Francis Marion will face the UNC Pembroke/University of Mount Olive quarterfinal winner in Saturday’s second semifinal contest at 2:45 p.m. in Wofford College’s Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium.