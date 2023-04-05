GREENVILLE, S.C. – Conference Carolinas has released its Winter Scholar-Athletes of the Year Presented by Hudl, and Francis Marion University junior center Lauryn Taylor has earned the award for women’s basketball.

The Scholar-Athlete awards presented by Hudl are given annually to one individual in each Conference Carolinas sponsored sport. The winners are chosen by the Conference Carolinas Student-Athlete Affairs and Awards Committee. FMU’s Alvaro Zamora won the award for men’s soccer earlier this year.

To be considered, a student-athlete must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.25 or higher. In addition, the nominees for the award must have been named all-conference in their sport and chosen academic all-conference.

Taylor, a native of Blythewood, has a 3.50 GPA as a psychology major. She was named the conference’s Player of the Year for her exploits on the court as well, after leading the conference in scoring at 17.7 points per contest, and ranking third in rebounding at 8.6 per contest and fifth in field goal percentage (46.1%). She also recorded 52 assists, 24 steals, and 14 blocked shots.

She played a team-high 33.4 minutes played per game, connected on 74.5 percent of her free throw attempts, shot 35.4 percent from behind the three-point arc while averaging 1.3 three-pointers made per game, and posted 10 double-doubles – the second-highest total in the Conference Carolinas.

The 5-foot-11 center also earned first-team All-Southeast Region Team recognition, as selected by the Division II Conference Commissioners Association. She helped lead the Patriots to a 20-7 record, a second-place finish during the regular season, and an appearance in the tournament semifinals. FMU concluded the regular season with an 18-game winning streak, third longest in program history.

Taylor was named the conference Player of the Week six times this season, and now stands 27th on the Patriot career scoring list with 1,148 points and 22nd on the rebounding list with 604.

Last month, she also garnered College Sports Communicators 2022-23 Academic All-District Team accolades.

Taylor is a product of Spring Valley High School.