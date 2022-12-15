FMU’s Zamora named Scholar-Athlete of the Year by Hudl

GREENVILLE, S.C. – Conference Carolinas has released its Fall Scholar-Athletes of the Year Presented by Hudl, and Francis Marion University midfielder Alvaro Zamora has earned the award for men’s soccer.

The Scholar-Athlete awards presented by Hudl are given annually to one individual in each Conference Carolinas sponsored sport. The winners are chosen by the Conference Carolinas Student-Athlete Affairs and Awards Committee.

To be considered, a student-athlete must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.25 or higher. In addition, the nominees for the award must have been named all-conference in their sport and chosen academic all-conference.

Zamora, a native of Madrid, Spain, recorded a 3.877 GPA while earning his undergraduate degree in marketing, and now has a 4.00 GPA while working toward a master’s of business administration degree.

On the field in 2022, he played in all 19 matches and tallied seven goals and four assists. Three of his scores were match-winners. He led the Patriots in shots (40), and in Conference Carolinas ranked third in game-winning goals, 10th in goals, and eighth in total points (18).

Zamora is a four-time first-team All-Conference performer, a three-time All-Region selection, and earned Academic All-Conference recognition three times. One of the most decorated players in program history, he ended his career with totals of 147 shots, 21 goals, and 14 assists in 64 matches. For his work in the classroom, he earned a Division II ADA Academic Achievement Award for 2020 and 2021, was placed on the FMU Swamp Fox Athletic-Academic Honor Roll all six of his semesters, and was named to the Conference Carolinas Presidential Honor Roll for 2022.

He was recently named to the 2022 College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team for the Southeast Region of NCAA Division II.

He helped guide Francis Marion to an 8-6-5 mark this year and a second-place finish during the Conference Carolinas regular season. The Patriots lost a narrow one-goal decision in the conference tournament title match.