FMU set to begin '21 season with an experienced lineup, pitching staff

FLORENCE, S.C. — The timing of the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown in 2020 was obviously disheartening for any athletic team.
For the Francis Marion University baseball team, it might have hurt a little bit more as the Patriots were in the midst of a hot streak — winning seven of their last eight games to improve to 12-9 with the heart of Peach Belt Conference play still ahead of them.
“Hopefully we can pick up right where we left off,” FMU coach Art Inabinet said as his team prepares to kick off the 2021 season Saturday at 4 p.m. against Georgia College. “We were really starting to play some good ball. We had a couple of road trips coming up that we were excited to go play and see what we could do.
“…We’ve got a lot of position players back, a few starting pitchers, but most of our defensive players and our offensive lineup are back.”
The Patriots return 24 lettermen from that squad and have added 12 newcomers and three redshirt freshmen. The list of returnees includes seven returning starters in the field along with the designated hitter and 10 pitchers.
That experience will likely come in handy as FMU begins its season with six straight conference games including three against the eighth-ranked Bobcats this weekend.
“We’ve got to be ready to play (Saturday),” Inabinet said. “This will be the first time since I’ve been at Francis Marion that we’ve opened up with a conference game — and not having any type of real-game competition under our belts before we throw our guys into the fire.
“…I think there are a lot of teams in our position who have a lot of the same players back, so I think it’ll be some great competition.”
Offensively, the Patriots return all of their top run-producers from a year ago. All-PBC Preseason Team selections Todd Maddox (.357 avg., 2 HR, 23 RBI and Leniel Gonzalez (.356 avg., 2 HR, 14 RBI) will return to the middle of the lineup along with former West Florence High School standout shortstop Grayson Cottingham (.236 avg., 2 HR, 10 RBI). Maddox plays third while Gonzalez will rotate around several positions on the diamond.
The outfield will feature familiar faces to the Pee Dee as South Florence’s Will Hardee and Dillon’s Jon-Mitchell Carter will be prominent figures. Lake City’s Bill Hanna is also likely to see playing time with Brett Kemp and Kolby Crepeau pushing for spots as well.
Daulton Dabbs, Gonzalez and Trystan Freeman will share time at catcher with Gonzalez also splitting time at first and DH. Senior Tyler Mangum and juniors Tanner Wakefield and Michael Lang will likely all see time at second. Wakefield was third on the team overall last season with a .326 average.
Mangum, Mickey Skole abd Darius Nobles could also split time with Gonzalez at first.
“We’ve got some guys that can play multiple positions and are interchangeable,” Inabinet said. “Fortunately, we’ve got a pretty well-balanced lineup. We’ve got just about as many left-handed hitters as we do right-handed hitters, so we can matchup against (opposing) pitchers basically any way we want.”
On the mound, FMU returns three of its top four hurlers in terms of innings pitched last season. Lake View High’s Weston Rogers (29 1/3 IP, 4.60 ERA, 22 K, 12 BB) will return to his starting role along with Daniel Twitty (24 2/3 IP, 3.28 ERA, 21 K, 14 BB). The third weekend starter will be sorted out between Reece Kleinhelter and Bailey Wendel.
The bullpen will likely be a strength for the Patriots, Inabinet said. Christian Umphlett (18 1/3 IP, 1.96 ERA, 15 K, 3 BB) is back, and Wendel could be a valuable arm as well again. A transfer from Maryland Eastern Shore, Cory Poulsen, served as the team closer and has had a strong showing this winter as well.
“Our emphasis has been throwing strikes and locating fastballs,” Inabinet said. “I don’t think we’ll strike out as many hitters as we did last year because Josh Bobrowski (65 K) isn’t back, and he was a leader across the country last year. But defensively, I feel really good about where we are and our ability to make plays behind our pitchers.”
Saturday’s game will also be Inabinet’s 1,000th career game at Francis Marion. He’s compiled a 610-387-2 record with the Patriots has a 694-441-2 overall mark in 23 seasons.