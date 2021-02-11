FMU set to begin '21 season with an experienced lineup, pitching staff

FLORENCE, S.C. — The timing of the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown in 2020 was obviously disheartening for any athletic team.

For the Francis Marion University baseball team, it might have hurt a little bit more as the Patriots were in the midst of a hot streak — winning seven of their last eight games to improve to 12-9 with the heart of Peach Belt Conference play still ahead of them.

“Hopefully we can pick up right where we left off,” FMU coach Art Inabinet said as his team prepares to kick off the 2021 season Saturday at 4 p.m. against Georgia College. “We were really starting to play some good ball. We had a couple of road trips coming up that we were excited to go play and see what we could do.

“…We’ve got a lot of position players back, a few starting pitchers, but most of our defensive players and our offensive lineup are back.”

The Patriots return 24 lettermen from that squad and have added 12 newcomers and three redshirt freshmen. The list of returnees includes seven returning starters in the field along with the designated hitter and 10 pitchers.

That experience will likely come in handy as FMU begins its season with six straight conference games including three against the eighth-ranked Bobcats this weekend.