FMU set to host Lenoir-Rhyne in home opener

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Francis Marion University baseball team will entertain Lenoir-Rhyne University for the Patriots’ home opener Tuesday at 3 p.m. on Cormell Field at Sparrow Stadium.

In addition, the FMU softball team’s scheduled doubleheader at Erskine College on Tuesday has been pushed back a day to Wednesday in Due West. First pitch of game one is set for 1 p.m.

Admission to the Griffin Athletic Complex for Tuesday’s baseball game will be limited to 250 spectators, including only FMU season ticket holders, FMU students who pick up free tickets prior to first pitch, and family members of team members who purchase tickets beforehand. No walk-up day-of-game ticket sales will be available. Spectators will be required to wear masks and social distancing will be observed.

Francis Marion will send freshman right-hander T.J. Provenzano (0-0) to the mound against the Bears (3-3).

FMU senior catcher Leniel Gonzalez led the Patriots this past weekend in the season-opening series at the University of North Georgia. The Sumter native batted .615 (8-for-13) with four runs scored, a double, three home runs, and seven runs batted in.

The Patriots are 37-11 all-time in home openers.