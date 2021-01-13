FMU signs Conway runner

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University cross country and track and field coach Mark Bluman has announced the signing of Conway runner Caroline Thompkins to run for the Patriots.

She will enroll at FMU this fall.

Thompkins attends Conway High School. In her time at CHS, she was named a co-captain for the 2018-19 cross country squad, and captain for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 teams.

She earned All-Conference honors last fall after placing seventh at the 6-5A meet with a time of 23:09.15. She also placed first in two events, and recorded two second-place finishes. She placed ninth at the annual Horry County Championship.

"Caroline is our first signee for the 2021 recruiting class,” Bluman said. "During her visit, I was really impressed with the questions that she had for us. She had done a lot of research on FMU and running in college. She’s very well prepared to exceed at the next level.”