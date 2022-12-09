FMU signs Hollywood golfer

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University golf coach Mark Gaynor has announced the signing of Ryan Bozard of Hollywood to a national letter of intent.

Bozard will enroll at FMU next fall and compete for the Patriots during the 2023-24 season.

Bozard, 6-foot-4 and 175 pounds, is a senior at West Ashley High School. He earned Region 8-4A Player of the Year honors as a junior and finished as the runner-up at the 5A state tournament, losing in a playoff after carding a 36-hole total of 2-under 142. West Ashley finished tied for 10th in the team standings.

As a sophomore, he tied for 18th at the state tournament with a 36-hole score of 150.

In his most recent tournament play, he has registered a 74 stroke average. He has won several local tournaments, including SCGJA and HURRICANE tour events.

A three-sport athlete, he also excels in the classroom. He is a member of the National Honor Society and was named his school’s CAS Student of the Year.

“Ryan is a big, strong, athletic golfer,” said Gaynor. “He basically recruited himself, meaning that he wanted to come to Francis Marion and is excited about his future here. He will be a good fit for our program. He has played well in the state and improved every year. He will be part of the Honors College when he arrives at FMU.”

Francis Marion recently registered a pair of top-7 finishes in five fall tournaments utilizing a roster that includes four seniors. The Patriots will return to action on Feb. 20-21 when they host the annual Wexford Plantation Intercollegiate Tournament on Hilton Head Island.