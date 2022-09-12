 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LOCAL COLLEGES

FMU soccer hosts Wingate on Tuesday

  2022-09-12
FLORENCE, S.C. – The Francis Marion University men’s soccer team will play host to Wingate University on Tuesday at 7 p.m. on Hartzler Field.

Admission to the Griffin Athletic Complex is $8 for adults and $5 for students with FMU students being admitted free with identification.

Francis Marion is 2-2-2 and is coming off back-to-back shutout performances, not having allowed a goal in its last 223:31. Wingate currently owns a 0-2-2 record with each of the Bulldogs’ past two matches ending in 1-1 ties.

FMU leads the all-time series 13-7-1.

The FMU women’s soccer team (1-2-2) will play at Mars Hill University (1-2-0) on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

