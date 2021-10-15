FMU soccer to hold Senior Day on Saturday

FLORENCE, S.C. – Both the Francis Marion University men’s and women’s soccer programs will celebrate Senior Day on Saturday as the Patriots entertain Conference Carolinas foe Belmont Abbey College.

The women’s match will kick off at 5 p.m. on Hartzler Field in the Griffin Athletic Complex, followed by the men’s contest. Admission is $8 for adults and $5 for students with FMU students being admitted free with ID.

The FMU women will recognize goalkeeper Rachael Hennenkamp, forward Faith Allen, midfielder Breesa Nawahine, midfielder Ellie Wray, and defender Anna Capra.

Francis Marion is 2-10-0 overall and 2-5-0 in conference play, while the Crusaders are 4-6-1 and 4-3-1. FMU leads the all-time series 10-3-0.

Prior to their match, the Patriot men will recognize defender Oier Bernaola, defender Sam Pollard, midfielder Jafet Santiago, midfielder Oliver Peters, forward Mauricio Castorino, midfielder Gabrielle Cavarero, forward Nils Gulbranson, and forward Warsay Tekeste.

Francis Marion stands second in the Conference Carolinas standings with a 6-4-2 overall mark and a 5-0-1 conference record, while Belmont Abbey is 3-8-1 and 2-5-1. The all-time series is knotted up at 3-3-1, although the Patriots captured a 3-0 win in Florence last season.