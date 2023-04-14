FLORENCE, S.C. – With two weekends to go in Conference Carolinas softball play, the regular-season crown is still very much up for grabs.

And about seven teams, including Francis Marion University, are still very much in the running.

The Patriots have eight games remaining in conference play beginning with a road doubleheader at Converse on Saturday. They control their own destiny to an extent as six of those games are against teams they’re fighting against for the top overall spot.

“Definitely every series is very critical for obviously all the teams,” FMU coach Stacey Vallee said. “We have a window and every opponent, every series matters, and we feel good about it going into this weekend.

“Hopefully we can come out on the upside of it.”

The Patriots (31-9, 11-5) are fourth in the standings and riding a six-game winning streak. After Converse (13-27, 4-12), they’ll face the top team in Conference Carolinas in Emmanuel (25-15, 12-4) on the road Sunday in a doubleheader that was postponed from Friday.

Tuesday will be another road twinbill against UNC Pembroke (16-23, 9-5) before matching up with Erskine (19-12, 9-5) at home for two games in the regular-season finale next Saturday.

“I think we just have to fire on all cylinders,” Vallee said. “Obviously we’ve lost a few times where one or multiple facets of our game were not where they needed to be, so I think making sure that even if we falter a little in one area, we can’t let it become something that affects the rest of our game.”

One way to do that is to make sure FMU’s potent offense gets on track early, she said. The Patriots led the conference in batting average (.377), runs (322), hits (405), doubles (68), RBI (293), walks (136), total bases (609), on-base percentage (.455) and slugging percentage (.568).

Vallee’s squad has scored at least eight runs in 21 of their 40 games thus far.

“They have just been outstanding, one through nine, no matter who is in the lineup,” she said. “I think our offense is really standing out, but just our leadership from our young ladies as well being able to step up and perform in key situations here at the end (of the season).”

Makayla Cuthbertson (.457), Hartsville's Taylor Watford (.438) and Megan Matsil (.434) are leading the way with Danielle Karacson leading the team in home runs with 10 and 49 RBIs.

“Coming into the season, I think I knew we had a good number of veterans and incoming players with potential,” Vallee said. “Potential means you haven’t done it yet, but I had faith in what they could do and that potential has come through, which has been really great to see.”

FMU has also been solid on the mound with the trio of Jenna Walling, Rachel Davis and Jordan Rivera, who has come on strong in relief the last few weeks.

Walling is 16-3 with a 3.79 ERA while Davis leads the team with 86 strikeouts.