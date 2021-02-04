FMU softball aims to pick up where it left off in 2020

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Francis Marion University softball team underwent a bit of a youth movement in 2020 with several underclassmen stepping in to fill key roles.
They developed quickly as the Patriots got off to a 24-3 start – the best start for the program since 2003. Riding a nine-game winning streak, FMU was starting to earn votes in the National Fastpitch Coaches Association NCAA Division II Top 25 poll when the stellar season came to an abrupt end with the COVID-19 shutdown.
“Ending the way we did with only the three losses, that was heartbreaking because we felt like we were just on a tear,” Patriots coach Stacey Vallee said. “…It was fun to watch, and just to know that we have these young ladies coming back – it was such a young team last year that was getting it done, so it’s pretty exciting.”
The silver lining to last year's disappointment is that the majority of that same squad returns as FMU looks to recapture last year’s form when the new season begins Saturday. Francis Marion will travel to Mount Olive for a pair of games beginning at 1 p.m. before opening its home slate against Converse on Sunday in a twinbill beginning at 1 p.m. as well.
The Patriots were tabbed to finish fifth in the Peach Belt Conference preseason coaches’ poll. They return 10 players from last season including seven of eight position starters, the designated hitter and two pitchers.
One noticeable name that will not be back, however, is starting pitcher Katelyn Ellard. The FMU right-hander was 15-3 with a 1.88 ERA last season and had 117 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings pitched.
“Due to COVID, she’s decided to kind of take a different avenue,” Vallee said. “Mostly to better her opportunities to get more education, so it has nothing to do with us or softball or anything like that. But we do have a hole to fill, and we brought in a transfer (Taylor Florea), so we’re pretty excited about her and our returners.”
FMU will actually have four different options available in the circle. Florea comes to Florence from NCAA Division I Eastern Illinois University where she went 2-5 with a 4.09 ERA and one save in 15 appearances.
She joins returners Janecia Hemingway (5-0, 2.49 ERA, 50 2/3 IP, 38 K), Rachel Davis (4-0. 3.86 ERA, 16 1/3 IP, 9 K) and Savana Rosson. Rosson was injured last season and did not pitch, but was a big part of the Patriots’ lineup.
“Hopefully we’ll be able to work her into the pitching rotation as well,” Vallee said. “So I think that yes it is a big hole to fill (left by Ellard), but I do think with the combination of players we have to step up into that situation we’ll be able to do well.”
Francis Marion’s offense should provide strong run support based on last season’s early showings. FMU batted .337 as a team and slugged .452 with 49 doubles and eight home runs.
Third baseman Ashtyn Patterson (.444 avg., HR, 17 RBI), Rosson (.396 avg., 2 HR, 19 RBI), Hemingway (.373 avg., HR, 17 RBI) and preseason All-PBC catcher Sarah Harkins (.341 avg., 3 HR, 34 RBI) made up the bulk of the Patriots’ lineup along with first baseman Addie May (.284 avg., HR, 20 RBI).
“I think some of those young ladies got to see some really good pitching last season and saw some success off of it,” Vallee said. “So hopefully that feeds into the next year. We’re pretty happy with the experience they were able to get last year.
“…We tell them all that if you’re able to hit, you’re going to find your way into the lineup.”