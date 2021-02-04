FMU softball aims to pick up where it left off in 2020

One noticeable name that will not be back, however, is starting pitcher Katelyn Ellard. The FMU right-hander was 15-3 with a 1.88 ERA last season and had 117 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings pitched.

“Due to COVID, she’s decided to kind of take a different avenue,” Vallee said. “Mostly to better her opportunities to get more education, so it has nothing to do with us or softball or anything like that. But we do have a hole to fill, and we brought in a transfer (Taylor Florea), so we’re pretty excited about her and our returners.”

FMU will actually have four different options available in the circle. Florea comes to Florence from NCAA Division I Eastern Illinois University where she went 2-5 with a 4.09 ERA and one save in 15 appearances.

She joins returners Janecia Hemingway (5-0, 2.49 ERA, 50 2/3 IP, 38 K), Rachel Davis (4-0. 3.86 ERA, 16 1/3 IP, 9 K) and Savana Rosson. Rosson was injured last season and did not pitch, but was a big part of the Patriots’ lineup.

“Hopefully we’ll be able to work her into the pitching rotation as well,” Vallee said. “So I think that yes it is a big hole to fill (left by Ellard), but I do think with the combination of players we have to step up into that situation we’ll be able to do well.”