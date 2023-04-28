DUNCAN, S.C. -- Senior second baseman Megan Matsil drilled a game-tying two-run homer in the seventh inning and sophomore center fielder Avery Bellai accounted for two runs in the eighth allowing Francis Marion University to escape with a 10-9 extra-inning win over second-seeded Lees-McRae College, Saturday on Day 2 of the Conference Carolinas tournament.

Third-seeded Francis Marion ups its record to 39-11 and advances to the winners’ bracket semifinal contest against fifth-seeded Barton later Saturday at 6 p.m. A win against Barton would place the Patriots into the championship game Monday, and would give FMU its first 40-win season since 1987.

FMU junior shortstop Makayla Cuthbertson, senior first baseman Taylor Watford, and graduate student catcher Reagan Glanz -- all three all-conference selections -- led the Patriots at the plate with two hits apiece.

Senior right-hander Rachel Davis grinded out a complete-game win to improve to 16-8 with her second win in less than 48 hours. She surrendered a career-high 13 hits and a career-high equaling nine runs, while throwing 137 pitches. She fanned six and issued three walks.

With FMU trailing 8-6 and one out in the seventh, Matsil drilled a 1-2 pitch from righty Megan Powell (17-7) over the left centerfield fence to knot the score. That hit extended the conference player of the year’s hitting streak to 20 games. Davis retired the Bobcats (31-17) in order in the bottom of the seventh, including two strikeouts, to send the game to extra innings.

In the eighth, utilizing the international tiebreaker rule, Patriot freshman right fielder Paige Strickland was placed on second. She moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by Glanz and scored the go-ahead run on Bellai’s RBI-single back up the middle. Bellai then stole second and went to third on an infield single by Cuthbertson. Bellai scored a key insurance run on a wild pitch to put FMU up 10-8.

In the bottom of the eighth, FMU held on for the win.

FMU took a 1-0 advantage in the second inning on a run-scoring single by Glanz. The Bobcats quickly erased that lead with a two-run homer by Lauren Ritchie in the bottom of the frame, only to have Watford tie the game at 2 with a solo shot in the top of the third.

The Bobcats used “small ball” (four infield singles) to help secure a 6-2 lead with four runs in the bottom of the third. A second RBI single by Glanz trimmed the margin to 6-3 in the fourth inning, but in the bottom of the inning, Powell registered a two-run single to up the margin to 8-3.

The Patriots scored three times in the fifth to draw within 8-6 and set the stage for Matsil’s heroics. The three-run rally consisted of an RBI-single up the middle by Watford and a two-run double to left center by senior left fielder Danielle Karacson. Karacson improved upon her season-record for RBI (62), while moving to within five of the career mark of 157 set by Laurie Niego (2000-03).

Matsil also extended her streak of safely reaching base to 31 games when she was hit by a pitch in the fifth inning.

FRIDAY

FMU 12

North Greenville 7

DUNCAN, S.C. -- It took a few innings, but the potent Francis Marion offense slowly came to life, including a six-run fifth inning, to rally for a 12-7 victory over North Greenville in Friday's first-round game in the Conference Carolinas tourney.

Third-seeded Francis Marion improves to 38-11 and advances in the winners’ bracket to face the Lees-McRae College/Erskine College winner on Saturday at noon. The double-elimination event is being host at the Tyger River Park complex in Duncan.

FMU junior right field Katie Smith and sophomore centerfielder Avery Bellai, the eighth and ninth batters in the FMU lineup, each went 3 for 4 with four RBI.

Senior second baseman Megan Matsil, senior left fielder Danielle Karacson, and senior first baseman Danielle Karacson had two hits apiece, with Matsil and Karacson driving in one run each. Matsil, the conference Player of the Year, extended her hitting streak to 19 games and her streak of safely reaching base to 30 contests.

FMU entered the game ranked second nationally in NCAA Division II in team batting average, hits and runs scored. The Patriots are third in runs per game.

North Greenville (26-23) shocked the Patriots with a 5-0 lead. But sophomore third baseman Madalyn White got FMU on the board in the bottom of the third with a two-out RBI single through the right side.

The Patriots then evened the score with four two-out runs in the fourth. Matsil began the inning with a single to right center and senior designated player Savana Rosson drew a one-out walk. Following a fly out, Smith drilled a single back up the middle to score Matsil. The following batter was Bellai and she laced a 1-2 pitch into left field for a two-run double drawing the Patriots to within 5-4. Junior shortstop Makayla Cuthbertson then hit a dribbler up the third base line that went for an infield single, and Bellai scored to tie the game when the ball was thrown wildly to first base.

The Crusaders then reclaimed the lead at 7-5. In the sixth, however, the Patriots batted around and scored six runs on seven hits. Karacson brought FMU within 7-6 with an RBI single to left for her program-record 60th RBI of the season.

Two batters later, Smith rapped a two-run single to center to put the Patriots up 8-6. Bellai followed with a two-run triple down the right field line, and she scored on a wild pitch to make the advantage 11-7. She finished a homer shy of becoming only the second Patriot to hit for the cycle.

FMU added an insurance run in the sixth, when Karacson scored on an infield single by Smith.

FMU senior right-hander Rachel Davis (15-8) entered the game in the fourth inning in relief of freshman starter Jenna Walling and earned the win.

FMU's Trautman

honored as elite

Francis Marion University junior first baseman Grace Trautman was presented the Conference Carolinas Elite 23 Award for softball at the 2023 championship tournament in Duncan.

A native of Burlington, Wis., Trautman owns a cumulative 4.0 grade point average as a biology major. She is part of the honors program at Francis Marion.

The Elite 23 Award honors student-athletes with the highest cumulative GPA at their respective championship site. The award is modeled after the NCAA's Elite 90 Award, allowing all student-athletes at the championship site to win the award.

Selection criteria requires that a student-athlete be at least a sophomore academically and athletically, and in at least his or her second year at their current institution.

Trautman is a two-year letterman with the Patriots after transferring from Saint Michael’s College.

She is batting .286 this season.

Off the diamond, she was named to the Conference Carolinas Academic All-Conference Team for 2023, and was recently inducted into the Chi Alpha Sigma college national athlete honor society. She was an NFCA All-America Scholar-Athlete in 2022, has been named to the FMU Swamp Fox Athletic-Academic Honor Roll all three of her semesters at Francis Marion, and was selected to the 2022 Conference Carolinas Presidential Honor Roll.

She was named to the Conference Carolinas All-Tournament Team in 2022.