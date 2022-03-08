FMU softball drops DH to open Conference Carolinas play

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. – Francis Marion University received a stellar pitching performance from junior right-hander Rachel Davis in its first-ever Conference Carolinas softball contest, but the Patriots fell 1-0 in nine innings to the University of Mount Olive on Tuesday.

The Trojans took game two by a 15-0 decision to complete a sweep of the twinbill.

Francis Marion (12-11, 0-2) will entertain Georgia College for a non-conference doubleheader on Tuesday at 4 p.m. Admission to the Griffin Athletic Complex is $10 for adults and $5 for students.

Mount Olive shortstop Cassandra Lassiter singled with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning to plate the winning run in the first game.

Davis (4-3) started and took the hard-luck loss in the circle. She tossed 8.1 innings and gave up only the one run on seven hits, while walking one and striking out seven.

UMO sophomore Hannah Killough (9-4) recorded the shutout as she limited FMU to seven hits, walking two, and fanning six.

Graduate student center fielder NaJah Gerrald was the lone Patriot with multiple hits as she went 2-for-3.