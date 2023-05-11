WINGATE, N.C. – Wingate University senior Raechel Cutcher silenced the high-powered Francis Marion University offense on just one single as the second-seeded and 17th-ranked Bulldogs edged the Patriots 2-0 on Thursday in the opening game of the NCAA Division II Southeast Sub-Regional Softball Tournament.

Seventh-seeded Francis Marion falls to 41-12 and will face the Lenoir-Rhyne University/Carson-Newman University loser on Friday at 1 p.m. in an elimination game. If the Patriots are victorious in that game, they would play again at 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

FMU senior right-hander Rachel Davis (18-9) was nearly as good as Cutcher, as she allowed only two runs on six hits. She threw 101 pitches, while seeing her personal six-game winning streak come to an end.

The Patriots offense, which is ranked first in the nation in scoring and team batting average and second in on-base percentage, was held without a base runner until junior shortstop Makayla Cuthertson lined a single between first and second to lead off the top of the seventh. With the tying run now at the plate, Cutcher recovered to retire the next three batters on a pop-up and two fly ball outs.

FMU thought it has gotten a sharp one-out single from slap-hitting third baseman Madalyn White in the fourth frame, but she was ruled to have been out of the batter’s box when she made contact – and that resulted in an out.

Wingate (45-14) tallied both its runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Two singles and a walk loaded the bases with one out. Designated player Hali Scott then lined a single to right field that scored two and give the Bulldogs the lead. Davis retired the next two batters on a line out and a fly out to end the threat.

Cutcher (14-7) fanned seven and did not issue a walk, while throwing 104 pitches.

FMU senior second baseman Megan Matsil had her consecutive games streak of safely reaching base stopped at 33 contests.

Francis Marion is making its fourth-ever appearance in the NCAA Tournament, and its second in as many years.