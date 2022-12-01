FMU softball inks four signees

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University softball coach Stacey Vallee has announced the signing of four players to national letters of intent for her 2023 recruiting class: second baseman Karson Cuozzo of Oviedo, Fla., utility player Marlee McCormick of Batesburg, second baseman Chandler Mobley of Wallace, N.C., and right-handed pitcher Abby Williams of Cumming, Ga.

The four will enroll during the fall of 2023 and suit up for the Patriots in 2024.

Cuozzo, 5-foot-1, is a senior at Paul J. Hagerty High School. As a junior, she batted .292 with six runs scored and nine driven in, while helping the Huskies to a 19-6 record and an appearance in the 7A FHSAA State Tournament.

She has been named to the All-Academic Team for softball three times and is a member of the National Athletic Honor Society. She is the sports editor of her school newspaper, The Blueprint.

During 2022 travel ball play, she hit .265 with a pair of doubles, 10 RBI and nine stolen bases.

“Karson is a very driven young lady who works hard on the field, in the weight room, and in the classroom,” Vallee said. “She is a coachable player who is eager to get started. She can see where she wants to be in life and I cannot wait to watch her create all the memories and successes along the way. An interesting note is that she competes in weightlifting with her high school and her dad is her coach.”

McCormick, 5-6, is a senior at Wyman King Academy. She batted .579 this past spring. She has been named her team Player of the Year three times in the past four years, and been selected for the North-South Game on three occasions.

She also earned All-Region honors in volleyball three times during her prep career.

“Marlee is a catcher and middle infielder who will be working at both positions for us," Vallee said. "She is an in-state product who we have been watching for a few years. She has the ability to play multiple positions and adapt to those positions well. She is a multi-sport athlete who brings excitement and competitiveness to her game. Academics are high on her priority list, and she will bring that mindset with her to FMU.”

Mobley, 5-7, is a senior at East Duplin High School. As a junior, she batted .507 with a .580 on-base percentage, eight doubles, five home runs, 30 RBI and 33 runs scored. She picked up All-Conference accolades as well as being named the Area Player of the Year. A three-sport athlete, she was chosen as her school’s Female Athlete of the Year for 2022.

As a sophomore, she hit .533 with 12 doubles; earned All-State, All-Area, and All-Conference honors, and helped the Panthers win the ECC title.

“Chandler is a great all-around athlete, has the ability to play multiple positions with her athleticism, and will bring power to the plate," Vallee said. "She was someone we noticed the first time we saw her play, which was with current Patriot infielder Madalyn White. She has played with Madalyn since she was young and we are very excited to know they will be playing together again for many more years.”

Williams, 5-10, is a senior at West Forsyth High School. In 2022, she recorded 11 wins in the circle with a 3.03 earned run average and 82 strikeouts in 103.1 innings pitched. At the plate, she batted .338 with a .574 on-base percentage, seven doubles, three homers, and 30 RBI. She was named to the All-Region squad and chosen as her school’s most valuable player.

She was also an All-Region choice as a sophomore and was named Offensive Player of the Year after batting .400 with six doubles and 15 RBI.

“Abby is a pitcher who will bring passion and drive to the circle," Vallee said. "She shows poise and a calm confidence and will complement our current pitching staff very well. She is also excited to have the opportunity to hit as well as pitch. Academically, she is a strong student who will represent our program well in the classroom.

“This group of freshman and their commitment to excellence on and off the field is exactly what we are always looking for in our players. They are all so very excited to say they are going to be Patriots in the future and we are just as excited to know they will be wearing the red, white, and blue so very soon. They have all shown to be gritty young women who are competitive, coachable, and driven to be their best selves; all things we look for in our recruits. We preach how important our culture is to us and these young women fit in well to what we have built here at The Swamp.”

Francis Marion posted a 33-22 mark this past spring and earned a bid to the NCAA Division II national tournament. The Patriots open their 2023 season on Feb. 4 with a 1 p.m. doubleheader at USC Aiken.