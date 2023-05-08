FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Francis Marion University softball program, the automatic qualifier from Conference Carolinas, learned its destination in the NCAA Division II National Tournament on Monday morning.

Francis Marion (41-11) will travel to Wingate, N.C., for one of two Southeast Subregionals. The four-team double-elimination tournament will be played Thursday through Saturday at Wingate University's Softball Complex.

The seventh-seeded Patriots will play second-seeded and 17th-ranked Wingate (44-14) on Thursday at 1 p.m. The other first-round game will third-seeded and 23rd-ranked Lenoir-Rhyne University (36-12) playing sixth-seeded Carson-Newman University (31-16) at 3:30 p.m.

The winners from Thursday's contests will play at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, while the losers will play at 1 p.m. A second elimination game will follow at 3:30 p.m. The championship game is set for Saturday at 1 p.m.

The 64-team NCAA Tournament field, which includes 23 automatic qualifiers and 41 at-large selections, was announced Monday morning. Four teams will participate at each of 16 sub-regional sites in double-elimination tournaments, with all competition taking place May 11-13. The tournament at Wingate is one of two host sites in the Southeast Region, as top-seeded and second-ranked University of North Georgia will host four teams as well.

The winner of each sub-regional will advance to the NCAA II Super Regional, May 18-19 at on-campus sites. The Super Regional champion will advance to the NCAA Division II College World Series, May 25-31 at Frost Stadium at Warner Park in Chattanooga, Tenn.

The Patriots won their first Conference Carolinas Tournament championship in FMU's second year as a conference member. Wingate was the regular-season champion of the South Atlantic Conference, but lost in the tournament championship series.

FMU leads the all-time series with the Bulldogs 34-17, but Wingate won the last two meetings in 2022 in Wingate.

This is Francis Marion's fourth-ever bid to the NCAA national tournament and its second in two years. FMU lost its first two contests in 2022, was part of the Southeast Regional in 2010, and advanced to the Division II World Series in 2008. It will also be the program's ninth national tournament invitation all-time, including AIAW and NAIA affiliation.

Rogers State University, located in Claremore, Okla., is the defending national champion.

Francis Marion faced six squads included in the field of 64 during the 2023 regular season and compiled an 8-5 mark in those contests.