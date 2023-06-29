FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Francis Marion University softball team led the nation in scoring this season and ranked highly in several other statistical categories as the NCAA posted its final end-of-the-season stats reports.

Francis Marion scored a school-record 458 runs in 55 games for a per-game average of 8.33 runs per contest. That average led not only Division II, but all levels of NCAA play. The University of Oklahoma led Division I at 8.08 runs per game, while the University of Northwestern-Saint Paul led Division III at 8.21 runs per game.

FMU also ranked second in Division II with a .373 team batting average, and fifth across all NCAA divisions.

The Patriots were third in Division II, sixth across all divisions, with a .446 team on-base percentage.

In Division II, FMU was also second in runs scored, third in hits (school-record 568), fifth in doubles (102) and slugging percentage (school-record .580), and seventh in sacrifice flies (school-record 26).

Individually, first baseman Taylor Watford ranked third in Division II in doubles (21), 11th in sacrifice flies (school-record 6), 12th in on-base percentage (.532), and 17th in slugging percentage (.807). Junior shortstop Makayla Cuthbertson ranked second in runs scored per game (1.40), fifth in triples (8), and 14th in hits (80).

Senior second baseman Megan Matsil ranked 13th in hits (school-record 81) and 16th in batting with a .455 average. Senior left fielder Danielle Karacson ranked 11th in runs batted in (school-record 65) and 15th in doubles with 19.

Francis Marion posted a 42-13 record that equaled the school record for wins in a season. The Patriots captured the Conference Carolinas tournament title and earned an NCAA Tournament invitation for the second consecutive year.