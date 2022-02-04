FMU softball opens season with pair of doubleheaders

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Francis Marion University softball team will open its 2022 season with a pair of home doubleheaders this weekend.
On Saturday at 1 p.m. the Patriots will host West Chester University and on Sunday at 1 p.m. they'll face long-time rival USC Aiken.
Daily admission to the FMU Softball Stadium is $10 for adults and $5 for students. FMU students are admitted free with ID.
Long-time Francis Marion coach Stacey Vallee welcomes back 10 letterwinners, including five position starters and the designated player, from last season. The Patriots will be playing in their inaugural season of competition in Conference Carolinas after 29 years in the Peach Belt Conference.
“We are all excited to start the season,” Vallee said. “Our defensive should be one of our strengths. We have players who can make plays in the field, which in turns aids our pitching. Offensively, we return some key bats from last year and have added new pieces to the attack.
“The squad is comprised of hard workers who have taken accountability for their actions. What we have done in practice, we now want to translate to the games.”
Heading the returnees is 2021 All-Conference second baseman Megan Matsil and fifth-year-season infielder Ashtyn Patterson, the squad’s most valuable player in 2020. Matsil batted .302 last season with a pair of homers and 19 runs batted in, while Patterson hit .283 with five homers and nine RBI.
Also back are senior outfielder Danielle Karacson (.287, 4 HRs, 19 RBI) and sophomore outfielder Katie Smith (.269, 7-7 stolen bases). Junior catcher Sarah Harkins (.292), a two-year starter, has been lost for the season to an injury. Senior third baseman and right-handed pitcher Janecia Hemingway is recovering from surgery last summer, but expected to play in 2022. She owns a career .321 career average with 20 extra-base hits and 34 RBI, while posting a 12-11 mark in 39 pitching appearances.
Joining the Patriot roster for 2022 will be graduate student outfield NaJah Gerrald, transfer first baseman Grace Trautman, junior college pitchers Casey Kurent and Mauri Viness, and six freshmen.
Gerrald, a four-year player at Flagler College, batted .327 with 22 runs scored and a .406 on-base percentage last year while garnering second-team All-Peach Belt Conference honors. She is expected to join Karacson and Smith in the Patriot starting outfield.
Sophomore Lauren Smallwood, who started 15 contests last year at three different positions, is the likely successor to Harkins behind the plate.
Trautman is the probable starter at first base. A transfer from NCAA Division II Saint Michael College in Vermont, she hit .382 with five home runs, and 13 RBIs with a .494 on-base percentage en route to earning 2021 second-team Northeast-10 All-Conference honors.
Matsil and Patterson will likely fill the middle infield spots, while Hemingway should play third when not pitching. Vallee also pointed to freshman Angelle Siders, a decorated product of South Florence High School, as a player who could see time in the Patriot infield.
Junior Savana Rosson and freshmen Emma Moberg, Laurin Nodine, and Liz Willard will vie for playing time as the designated player – as well as some of the Patriot pitching staff, which would create more line-up versatility.
Speedy outfielder Amaya Hush also returns from the 2021 Patriot squad. The outfield corps will also include freshmen Jayla King and Gabby King – no relation – both from Texas.
In the pitching circle, junior righty Rachel Davis (5-6, 2.83 ERA) returns and will be joined by Kurent, Moberg, Hemingway, Rosson, and Viness. Kurent posted a two-year mark of 17-3 at Indian River State College and earned first-team All-Conference recognition in 2021.
“We will pitch this season with more of a staff approach," Vallee said. "All of our pitchers offer something a little different, a variety that can keep opponents off guard. The fact that several of them can also hit, will give us flexibility with our line-up.
“With Danielle and NaJah in the outfield and Ashtyn and Megan up the middle in the infield, we have a good core of leadership.”
The 2022 schedule includes 18 home playing dates, include a pair of in-season tournaments: Raines Company Softball Classic on Feb. 18-20 and the Patriot Invitational on Feb. 25-27. The Patriots’ first Conference Carolina twinbill is set for March 8 at the University of Mount Olive, while the conference tournament is slated for April 28-30.
This will be the first-ever meeting between FMU and West Chester, while the Patriots lead the all-time series with USCA 51-29-1.