FMU softball opens season with pair of doubleheaders

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Francis Marion University softball team will open its 2022 season with a pair of home doubleheaders this weekend.

On Saturday at 1 p.m. the Patriots will host West Chester University and on Sunday at 1 p.m. they'll face long-time rival USC Aiken.

Daily admission to the FMU Softball Stadium is $10 for adults and $5 for students. FMU students are admitted free with ID.

Long-time Francis Marion coach Stacey Vallee welcomes back 10 letterwinners, including five position starters and the designated player, from last season. The Patriots will be playing in their inaugural season of competition in Conference Carolinas after 29 years in the Peach Belt Conference.

“We are all excited to start the season,” Vallee said. “Our defensive should be one of our strengths. We have players who can make plays in the field, which in turns aids our pitching. Offensively, we return some key bats from last year and have added new pieces to the attack.

“The squad is comprised of hard workers who have taken accountability for their actions. What we have done in practice, we now want to translate to the games.”