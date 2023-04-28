DUNCAN, S.C. -- It took a few innings, but the potent Francis Marion offense slowly came to life, including a six-run fifth inning, to rally for a 12-7 victory over North Greenville in Friday's first-round game in the Conference Carolinas tourney.

Third-seeded Francis Marion improves to 38-11 and advances in the winners’ bracket to face the Lees-McRae College/Erskine College winner on Saturday at noon. The double-elimination event is being host at the Tyger River Park complex in Duncan.

FMU junior right field Katie Smith and sophomore centerfielder Avery Bellai, the eighth and ninth batters in the FMU lineup, each went 3 for 4 with four RBI.

Senior second baseman Megan Matsil, senior left fielder Danielle Karacson, and senior first baseman Danielle Karacson had two hits apiece, with Matsil and Karacson driving in one run each. Matsil, the conference Player of the Year, extended her hitting streak to 19 games and her streak of safely reaching base to 30 contests.

FMU entered the game ranked second nationally in NCAA Division II in team batting average, hits and runs scored. The Patriots are third in runs per game.

North Greenville (26-23) shocked the Patriots with a 5-0 lead. But sophomore third baseman Madalyn White got FMU on the board in the bottom of the third with a two-out RBI single through the right side.

The Patriots then evened the score with four two-out runs in the fourth. Matsil began the inning with a single to right center and senior designated player Savana Rosson drew a one-out walk. Following a fly out, Smith drilled a single back up the middle to score Matsil. The following batter was Bellai and she laced a 1-2 pitch into left field for a two-run double drawing the Patriots to within 5-4. Junior shortstop Makayla Cuthbertson then hit a dribbler up the third base line that went for an infield single, and Bellai scored to tie the game when the ball was thrown wildly to first base.

The Crusaders then reclaimed the lead at 7-5. In the sixth, however, the Patriots batted around and scored six runs on seven hits. Karacson brought FMU within 7-6 with an RBI single to left for her program-record 60th RBI of the season.

Two batters later, Smith rapped a two-run single to center to put the Patriots up 8-6. Bellai followed with a two-run triple down the right field line, and she scored on a wild pitch to make the advantage 11-7. She finished a homer shy of becoming only the second Patriot to hit for the cycle.

FMU added an insurance run in the sixth, when Karacson scored on an infield single by Smith.

FMU senior right-hander Rachel Davis (15-8) entered the game in the fourth inning in relief of freshman starter Jenna Walling and earned the win.