FMU softball signs three

She has also played with the Carolina Elite travel squad. For her work in the classroom, she has been inducted into her school’s National Honor Society.

“Jenna has been so very excited to become a Patriot after her mother attended FMU, and the feeling is mutual," Vallee said. "She is a utility player that can contribute on the mound, in the outfield, in the infield, and at the plate.”

During her prep career, Rivera has registered a .446 batting average in 39 games with 10 homers, 39 RBI and an on-base percentage of .497. As a junior this past spring, she compiled 105 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings with an earned run average of 3.38, while hitting .382 at the plate. Rivera was named to the 2021 and 2019 first-team All-District teams and earned offensive player of the year honors both years.

She was a member of the victorious Mexican national team at the 2021 Women’s International NAL Softball Cup.