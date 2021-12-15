FMU softball signs three

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University softball coach Stacey Vallee has announced the signing of three players during the recent national signing period: 5-foot-3 shortstop Madalyn White of Currie, N.C., 5-7 right-handed pitcher/utility player Jenna Walling of Johns Island and 5-7 right-handed pitcher Jordan Rivera of Las Cruces, N.M.
The three will enroll at FMU in the fall of 2022.
White is a three-time All-Conference and All-County selection and has compiled a .467 career batting average with 61 runs scored, 20 runs driven in, and a .545 on-base percentage. She has stolen 56 bases without ever being caught.
She also garnered All-Conference honors on the basketball and volleyball courts, while earning membership in her school’s National Honor Society and Phi Theta Kappa honor society.
“Madalyn has a passion to her game, a relentless drive to be the very best, and this is what makes her so special," Vallee said. "She packs a punch for her size at the plate and couples that with great speed on the base paths. She will work in the infield, finding time possibly in the middle infield or at third base."
Walling is a four-year letterwinner at First Baptist and has registered more than 200 strikeouts, while compiling a .560 batting average. Her accolades include two-time North/South All-Star invitee and four-time team MVP award winner.
She has also played with the Carolina Elite travel squad. For her work in the classroom, she has been inducted into her school’s National Honor Society.
“Jenna has been so very excited to become a Patriot after her mother attended FMU, and the feeling is mutual," Vallee said. "She is a utility player that can contribute on the mound, in the outfield, in the infield, and at the plate.”
During her prep career, Rivera has registered a .446 batting average in 39 games with 10 homers, 39 RBI and an on-base percentage of .497. As a junior this past spring, she compiled 105 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings with an earned run average of 3.38, while hitting .382 at the plate. Rivera was named to the 2021 and 2019 first-team All-District teams and earned offensive player of the year honors both years.
She was a member of the victorious Mexican national team at the 2021 Women’s International NAL Softball Cup.
“Jordan is going to be a player that will add to our lineup offensively as well as in the pitching circle," Vallee said. "She already has experienced playing away from home, including in South Carolina several times, and internationally with the National Team of Mexico in a tournament in Spain. We cannot wait to see what these ladies are capable of in 2023.”