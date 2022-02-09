FMU softball splits twinbill with Royals

FLORENCE, S.C. – It’s been an opening week of ups and downs for the Francis Marion University softball team.
There was a rally and a walk-off victory against USC Aiken on Sunday, but also a tough 13-12 loss to West Chester University of Pennsylvania in 10 innings the day before.
Wednesday’s non-conference doubleheader against Queens University of Charlotte (N.C.) wound up being more of the same as the Patriots split with the Royals to go to 3-3 on the year.
A six-run first inning carried FMU to a 10-3 victory in the opening contest while five shutout innings from starter Kate Hunter helped Queens earn an 11-0 win in five innings in the nightcap.
The Patriots are back in action Saturday at 1 p.m. with a doubleheader at Augusta University before returning home Sunday to host Limestone at 1 p.m.
Coach Stacey Vallee pointed to one key difference between the first and second games for her squad.
“I think just us trying to figure out different speeds of pitchers,” Vallee said. “…We figured it out in the first game. A little bit slower pitching, which is actually sometimes a little bit more difficult to do. We just needed to adjust to the different speed of the pitcher.
“She wasn’t blowing it by (us)...we needed to adjust to a little bit better.”
Hunter allowed just one hit over five innings while striking out one and walking two for the Royals. She was locked in a pitcher’s duel with FMU’s Janecia Hemingway for the first two innings as neither allowed a baserunner.
That changed in the top of the third when a two-out walk proved to be the precursor for a big inning by Queens as it plated five runs – the last three coming on a three-run homer by Jordan Hunt.
The Royals added one more run in the fourth and put up another five-spot in the fifth thanks in part to a two-run homer by Kayla Smith.
It was a tough finish for Hemingway (1-3) who went 2 2/3 innings and allowed five runs on four hits despite striking out four and walking just one.
“Janecia is working through some stuff physically and unfortunately it was getting the best of her a little bit in that game because the first two innings were absolutely stellar,” Vallee said.
NaJah Gerrald had the lone hit for FMU in Game 2, which came in the third inning. That was the only real threat the Patriots mounted against Hunter as they loaded the bases with one out, but a grounder back to the mound resulted in a double play to end the inning.
The finale put a damper on what had been a great start for FMU in the opening game. The Patriots sent 10 batters to the plate and had four hits in the inning. Hemingway started things off with a two-run double and Savana Rosson followed with another two-bagger. Megan Matsil added an RBI single, Gabby King doubled home another run and Gerrald plated the final one on an RBI groundout.
After one inning, FMU was up 6-1 and did not relinquish the lead the rest of the way.
Hemingway, Danielle Karacson and Matsil each had two hits and drove in a pair of runs. Rachel Davis (1-0) came on in relief and pitched the final four innings and allowed one run on one hit with three strikeouts and five walks to earn the victory.
Vallee was also pleased with how well the Patriots' defense rebounded from a rough opening weekend that saw the team commit 15 errors in four games. FMU had only one miscue Wednesday.
“We worked on that in practice and we talked a lot about it,” Vallee said. “A lot of it stemmed from communication. …I think they really cleaned it up. We went from 15 to (one), so they just did a really good job with that.”