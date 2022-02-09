FMU softball splits twinbill with Royals

“She wasn’t blowing it by (us)...we needed to adjust to a little bit better.”

Hunter allowed just one hit over five innings while striking out one and walking two for the Royals. She was locked in a pitcher’s duel with FMU’s Janecia Hemingway for the first two innings as neither allowed a baserunner.

That changed in the top of the third when a two-out walk proved to be the precursor for a big inning by Queens as it plated five runs – the last three coming on a three-run homer by Jordan Hunt.

The Royals added one more run in the fourth and put up another five-spot in the fifth thanks in part to a two-run homer by Kayla Smith.

It was a tough finish for Hemingway (1-3) who went 2 2/3 innings and allowed five runs on four hits despite striking out four and walking just one.

“Janecia is working through some stuff physically and unfortunately it was getting the best of her a little bit in that game because the first two innings were absolutely stellar,” Vallee said.