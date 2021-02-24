FMU softball splits with Erskine

DUE WEST, S.C.– Sophomore right-hander Taylor Florea tossed a three-hitter and junior center fielder Danielle Karacson belted a three-run homer as Francis Marion University rallied for a 5-1 win over Erskine College and a split of Wednesday afternoon’s non-conference softball doublehaeder.

The Flying Fleet took game one 3-2 in eight innings.

Francis Marion (4-2) will play a doubleheader at Newberry College on Sunday at 1 p.m. Please note that the twinbill was originally scheduled for Saturday, but pushed back 24 hours.

Florea (2-1) allowed only an unearned run in the bottom of the first and then silenced the Erskine attack. She struck out six and did not issue a walk.

Her counterpart in the circle, Chloe Hamilton (0-2), blanked the Patriots until the sixth inning. RBI-singles by junior third baseman Janecia Hemingway and sophomore catcher Sarah Harkins gave Francis Marion a 2-1 advantage. Following a pitching change, Karacson blasted her three-run shot to account for the four-run margin. It was her second career longball, and the first since her freshman campaign

Senior shortstop Ashtyn Patterson and Hemingway led FMU with two hits apiece.