FMU softball splits with Erskine

DUE WEST, S.C.– Sophomore right-hander Taylor Florea tossed a three-hitter and junior center fielder Danielle Karacson belted a three-run homer as Francis Marion University rallied for a 5-1 win over Erskine College and a split of Wednesday afternoon’s non-conference softball doublehaeder.
The Flying Fleet took game one 3-2 in eight innings.
Francis Marion (4-2) will play a doubleheader at Newberry College on Sunday at 1 p.m. Please note that the twinbill was originally scheduled for Saturday, but pushed back 24 hours.
Florea (2-1) allowed only an unearned run in the bottom of the first and then silenced the Erskine attack. She struck out six and did not issue a walk.
Her counterpart in the circle, Chloe Hamilton (0-2), blanked the Patriots until the sixth inning. RBI-singles by junior third baseman Janecia Hemingway and sophomore catcher Sarah Harkins gave Francis Marion a 2-1 advantage. Following a pitching change, Karacson blasted her three-run shot to account for the four-run margin. It was her second career longball, and the first since her freshman campaign
Senior shortstop Ashtyn Patterson and Hemingway led FMU with two hits apiece.
In game one, FMU scored twice in the top of the third, thanks to a two-out, two-run single by junior first baseman Addie May.
The Flying Fleet knotted the score with single tallies in the fifth and sixth innings. Erskine threatened to win the game in the seventh with runners on second and third and two outs, but Faith Belue was tagged out at the plate trying to steal home to end the inning.
An RBI-double by Shi Cain in the eighth inning gave Erskine the victory after the international tie-breaker rule was invoked.
Hemingway (0-1) pitched well in the opener, scattering nine hits, fanning two, and walking only one. Hannah Houge (3-0) limited FMU to just four hits while striking out 17 en route to her complete-game win.