FMU softball to face Trojans in NCAA sub-regional

FLORENCE, S.C. – Eighth-seeded Francis Marion University will face top-seeded and 15th-ranked Anderson University on Thursday at noon in the opening round of the NCAA Division II Southeast Sub-Regional in Anderson.

The 64-team NCAA Tournament opens with 16 sub-regional sites that include double-elimination tournaments. The tournament at Anderson is one of two host sites in the Southeast Region, as second-seeded Lenoir-Rhyne University will host four teams as well.

Francis Marion (33-20) earned an at-large bid after reaching the championship game of the Conference Carolinas Tournament. The Trojans (38-8) also earned an at-large bid after winning the South Atlantic Conference regular-season title, but falling in the semifinals of the SAC Conference Tournament.

Daily admission to the AU Softball Complex is $10 for adults and $5 for students, children, seniors, and military. All session passes are available at $20 for adults and $10 for students, children, seniors, and military. Tickets and passes will be available at the gate.

Tournament information, including links to live stats and live video, is available at https://www.autrojans.com/tournaments/sball/2021-22/index

Thursday’s other first-round game will have fourth-seeded King University (41-15) playing fifth-seeded Lincoln Memorial University (35-18) at 2:30 p.m.

The winners from Thursday’s contests will play at noon on Friday, while the losers will play at 2:30 p.m. A second elimination game will follow at 5 p.m. The championship game is set for Saturday at noon.

The winner of each sub-regional will advance to the NCAA II Super Regional, May 19-20 at on-campus sites. The Super Regional champion will advance to the NCAA Division II College World Series, May 26-31 at the Assembly Athletic Complex on the campus of Metropolitan State University of Denver (Colo.).

Junior right-hander Rachel Davis (15-8 record, 2.58 earned run average) is the Patriots’ probable starter for Thursday. Davis has a 1.18 ERA over her past six appearances, while allowing only 24 hits in 35.2 innings of work.

Senior All-Conference shortstop Ashtyn Patterson leads FMU at the plate with a .379 average, a team-high 56 runs scored, 13 doubles, four homers, and 33 runs batted in.

Senior left fielder Danielle Karacson owns a .351 average with a school-record 22 doubles, six homers, and 39 RBI, while senior first baseman Savana Rosson has a .348 average with a school-record 16 homers and 47 RBI.

Senior first baseman Kayson Boatner leads Anderson at the plate with a .444 average, 20 doubles, 23 homers, and 63 RBI. She was recently named part of the 2022 Schutt Sports/NFCA Division II National Player and Pitcher of the Year awards list. Sophomore righty Laken Maxwell heads the Trojan pitching staff with a 20-5 record and a 1.86 ERA.

FMU leads the all-time series with the Trojans 8-2, but the two programs have not met since the opening weekend of the 2006 season when the Patriots swept a twinbill (6-0 and 7-0) in Florence.

This is Francis Marion’s third-ever bid to the NCAA national tournament. FMU reached the championship game of the 2010 Southeast Regional and winning the regional and advancing to the Division II World Series in 2008. It will also be the program’s eighth national tournament invitation all-time, including AIAW and NAIA affiliation.