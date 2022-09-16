FMU splits weekend volleyball matches

FLORENCE, S.C. – Setter Kaylee Gillespie registered a double-double and middle blocker Kalee Peter pounded out a match-high 13 kills to propel Francis Marion University to a 25-19, 25-16, 25-12 sweep of visiting Erskine College on Friday in Conference Carolinas volleyball action.

Gillespie guided the Francis Marion offense as she handed out 36 assists in only 64 sets, while pacing the defense with a match-high 15 digs. She also served two aces and recorded three blocks. During the evening, she also climbed into eighth place on the FMU career assists list with 1,731.

Peter collected her kill total on only 18 swings and posted a .667 attack percentage. De’Asia Hill came off the FMU bench to tally 11 kills with a .500 hitting percentage.

First-year Patriot libero Katie Floyd dug up 13 balls and was flawless on 10 serve receptions.

As a team, Francis Marion had a season-best .302 hitting percentage, while holding the Flying Fleet to just .010.

FMU led by as many as 10 in the opening set, with Peter collecting the clinching point on a kill. A 9-3 spurt midway through set No.2 was key to the Patriots’ 25-16 win, while Francis Marion never trailed in the third set. An 8-1 run helped the Patriots to an eventual 21-9 advantage.

On Saturday, a trio of Francis Marion University players registered double-figure kills, but the Patriots dropped a hard-fought five-set match (19-25, 25-13, 23-25, 25-16, 15-6) to visiting Emmanuel College (Ga.).

Francis Marion (6-6, 1-2) will play its first conference road match on Tuesday at Barton College with a 6 p.m. first serve. The next home action for the Patriots will be Friday when they entertain the University of Mount Olive at 6 p.m.

Outside hitter Katie Kemp led FMU with 14 kills, one shy of her career high, while De’Asia Hill netted her fourth double-digit effort of the season with 12 kills, and middle blocker Kalee Peter added 10 kills.

Patriot setter Kaylee Gillespie dished out 48 assists, and in the process moved past former FMU setter Kailey Smith (2012, 2013) and into seventh place on the program’s career assists list with 1,779. Gillespie also dug up 11 balls on Saturday.

Libero Katie Floyd led Francis Marion with a career-high 25 digs, her second 20-dig effort of her young career.

Emily Hanson paced the Lions (6-6, 2-0) with 21 kills, while setter Gabrielle McGlamery handed out 48 assists and had 11 digs.

FMU scored the first seven points of the match and never trailed en route to the opening set win. Emmanuel returned the favor by never trailing in set No.2. The third set featured a pair of lead changes and five ties – the last of which came at 23-23. However, a service error by the Lions and a clinching kill by Hill gave the Patriots a 2-to-1 sets advantage.

Emmanuel never trailed in winning the final two sets. A 6-0 spurt by the Lions midway through the fifth set provided the difference.