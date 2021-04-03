FMU splits with Flagler on Saturday

FLORENCE, S.C. — Circumstances often breed opportunities.
The Francis Marion University baseball team was missing part of its offense for Saturday's Peach Belt Conference doubleheader against Flagler following a couple of injuries in recent days.
That left the door open for Kolby Crepeau to slip back into the starting lineup, and the freshman transfer stepped up in a big way in the opener.
Crepeau's two-out, bases-clearing double in the bottom of the sixth broke the game open as the Patriots went on to take the victory, 5-2.
FMU wasn't as fortunate in the second game as the Saints (8-16, 7-13 PBC) returned the favor. Flagler scored four runs across the seventh and eighth innings en route to a 6-2 win and a series victory after taking two of the three weekend games.
The Patriots (12-11, 10-11 PBC) return to action Wednesday with a makeup twinbill against Georgia College.
"Kolby has kind of been laying in wait for probably the last three or four weeks," FMU coach Art Inabinet said following the opening victory. "Some injuries got us today and it gave him an opportunity to play and he delivered. He did exactly what you're supposed to do."
Crepeau's big knock gave the Patriots some much-needed breathing room in what had been a tight contest most of the day. The score was 1-1 heading into the bottom of the sixth when a Todd Mattox single put FMU back in the lead before Crepeau broke things open.
It was the second hit of the day for Mattox, who extended his hitting streak to eight games before seeing it come to an end in the second game. He did, however, reach base safely for the 30th straight contest.
Mattox also drove in the first run of the game in the bottom of the first following a Flagler error and a double by former South Florence standout Will Hardee.
The late offense made a winner out of former Lake View High and Post 1 ace Weston Rogers (3-3). Rogers went six innings and scattered seven hits — allowing just one run with one walk and five strikeouts.
He managed to pitch around trouble in the third, fifth and sixth innings.
"That was a typical Weston game," Inabinet said. "He'll give up some hits (because) he's a pitch-to-contact guy, and we did a good job of making plays behind him today.
"...It was a team win, so that's what you're looking for."
Reece Kleinhelter tossed the final three innings for his first save of the season. He allowed one run on two hits with a walk and a strikeout.
Tanner Wakefield also had two hits for FMU in the opening game and added two more in Game 2 to finish with a solid afternoon. Bill Hanna also had a pair of basehits for the Patriots, but those were the only multi-hit performances.
Flagler grabbed an early 2-0 lead in the second contest thanks to an RBI single from Adam Mitchell and Jaiden Warde being hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
It stayed that way until the bottom of the fifth when the Patriots took advantage of some wildness by Saints relievers Jake Hill, Jett Walsh and Noah Allen. FMU loaded the bases against Hill, Walsh walked in a run and Allen hit Austin Moore with the bases still juiced to tie the game.
That was it offensively for the Patriots, however. Myles Colangelo's RBI double in the seventh gave the Saints the lead back and Donovan Garcia's two-run single was part of a three-run eighth for Flagler.
Wilson High's Harrison's Bigham, who was brought up recently from the junior varsity squad, had a pinch-hit single in the ninth for FMU for his first career collegiate hit.