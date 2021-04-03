FMU splits with Flagler on Saturday

It was the second hit of the day for Mattox, who extended his hitting streak to eight games before seeing it come to an end in the second game. He did, however, reach base safely for the 30th straight contest.

Mattox also drove in the first run of the game in the bottom of the first following a Flagler error and a double by former South Florence standout Will Hardee.

The late offense made a winner out of former Lake View High and Post 1 ace Weston Rogers (3-3). Rogers went six innings and scattered seven hits — allowing just one run with one walk and five strikeouts.

He managed to pitch around trouble in the third, fifth and sixth innings.

"That was a typical Weston game," Inabinet said. "He'll give up some hits (because) he's a pitch-to-contact guy, and we did a good job of making plays behind him today.

"...It was a team win, so that's what you're looking for."

Reece Kleinhelter tossed the final three innings for his first save of the season. He allowed one run on two hits with a walk and a strikeout.