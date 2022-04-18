FMU squads hit the road for key conference matchups

FLORENCE, S.C. – Four Francis Marion University spring athletic teams will be in action mid-week, with three being away from home.

The Francis Marion men and women’s tennis teams will both travel to the University of Mount Olive for matches on Tuesday at 3 p.m.

The women’s match will be a showdown for first place in Conference Carolinas as 63rd-ranked UMO (12-2, 8-0) leads the 72nd-ranked Patriots (12-4, 7-1) by one game.

The 44th-ranked FMU Men are 10-5 overall and 4-3 in conference play and trail 49th-ranked Mount Olive (9-5, 5-2) by one game in the conference standings. The Trojans are tied for second place and the Patriots are tied for sixth.

The surging Francis Marion baseball team will travel west on interstate 20 to face Augusta University on Wednesday at 2 p.m. The Patriots are 27-13 and have won 12 of their last 14 games. Augusta, a former Peach Belt Conference opponent, is 14-25.

The 25-16 FMU softball team was to have played a Conference Carolinas doubleheader at Erskine College on Tuesday, but those contests have been postponed to a later date due to wet field conditions in Due West.

The Patriot softball squad will host Converse University for Senior Day on Wednesday at 4 p.m.